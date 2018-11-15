Monoprice Continues Showcasing Category Strength at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning for the eighth year, Monoprice, the leading online retailer offering high-quality, affordable consumer electronics, is unveiling an assortment of new products at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Known for delivering the latest technologies direct-to-consumer to avoid high cost markups, the e-tailer will debut new items ranging from premium home audio technologies—such as an innovative Home Theater Processor—to smart home innovations—including a smart Sous Vide. Additionally, Monoprice will showcase a robust selection of product offerings across a variety of categories including consumer audio, 3D printing, monitors, cables and accessories, and more at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

"Our continued mission for 2019 is providing greater accessibility to the sought-after product categories consumers are enthusiastic about but often discouraged by because of high costs," said Bernard Luthi, CEO at Monoprice. "With emerging technologies representing evolving consumer preferences on display at CES, the show is the perfect stage on which to introduce high-quality solutions that boldly disrupt industry price points. The Home Theater Processor we're debuting this year is a great example of this, which we're offering at one-third of the cost of the industry standard. We look forward to sharing our new products with the technology-focused audience CES is known for."

Monoprice's suite at The Venetian will feature product stations around the following product categories:

Monolith

Since launching the Monolith line three years ago, Monoprice has continued to deliver and expand its high-grade audio solutions that combat the expensive market norm. This year, Monoprice will introduce several new products to its meticulously crafted Monolith line:

Monolith HTP-1 16 Channel Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Home Theater Processor with Dirac ($3,999.99) – state of the art, 16 channel processor engineered for the true audiophile. The sleek Monolith HTP-1 features support of the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround formats and is equipped with Dirac Live, the most advanced room correction software available. Uncompromising performance at an affordable price making premium home theaters more accessible to the everyday consumer. Available in fall.

($3,999.99) – state of the art, 16 channel processor engineered for the true audiophile. The sleek Monolith HTP-1 features support of the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround formats and is equipped with Dirac Live, the most advanced room correction software available. Uncompromising performance at an affordable price making premium home theaters more accessible to the everyday consumer. Available in fall. Monolith THX Certified Sealed Subwoofers ( $499.99 – $1,299.99 ) – with pending THX certification, chest thumping bass, up to 1,000 watts of power, and superior sealed cabinet construction, the Monolith sealed subwoofers deliver punchy bass, spectacular musicality and low frequency extension. Comes in 10" 12" and 15" sizes.

– with pending THX certification, chest thumping bass, up to 1,000 watts of power, and superior sealed cabinet construction, the Monolith sealed subwoofers deliver punchy bass, spectacular musicality and low frequency extension. Comes in 10" 12" and 15" sizes. Monolith MM-3 Powered Multimedia Speakers ($199.99) – Monoprice's first foray into PC speakers, these compact but mighty speakers feature exceptional sonic clarity, punchy bass and presents a spacious musical soundstage.

STITCH Smart Home

The global smart home market is forecast to reach a value of more than $53 billion by 2022, according to Statista. Seeing the demand for connected smart home products, Monoprice has expanded its initial foray into the Smart Home category with new products that integrate Monoprice's high quality home appliances. All offerings are powered by the STITCH app, which allows for a simple, all-in-one smarter connected home experience. The following products will be on display:

STITCH Smart Sous Vide ($129.99) – introducing the smart immersion cooker featuring a touch panel with wireless connectivity that allows for remote scheduling and temperature setting.

introducing the smart immersion cooker featuring a touch panel with wireless connectivity that allows for remote scheduling and temperature setting. STITCH Smart Wireless Smart Robotic Vacuum ($239.99) – this new, self-charging vacuum provides a two-in-one dry sweeping and wet mopping cleaning system; compatible with Amazon Alexa ™ & Google Home.

this new, self-charging vacuum provides a two-in-one dry sweeping and wet mopping cleaning system; compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Home. STITCH Wireless In-Wall Light Switch ($25.99) – remotely control lights when at home or on the road using an Android ™ or iOS® smartphone or tablet. It can be scheduled to turn on or off at specific times and can change state after a specific period of time. Compatible with Amazon Alexa ™ & Google Home.

remotely control lights when at home or on the road using an Android or iOS® smartphone or tablet. It can be scheduled to turn on or off at specific times and can change state after a specific period of time. Compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Home. STITCH Wireless In-Wall Dimmer Switch ($29.99) – remotely control incandescent, dimmable LED, and CFL lamp fixtures and lights on or off, and adjust the brightness when at home or on the road, using an Android™ or iOS® smartphone or tablet. Compatible with Amazon Alexa ™ & Google Home.

Cables & Accessories

From earning its cult following as the leader in HDMI cables, Monoprice has since grown its cable and accessory offerings to enhance connection and convenience for consumers. The following products will be showcased:

Monoprice Thunderbolt™ 3 Dual DisplayPort Docking Station with USB-C MFDP Support ($179.99) – allows for dual DisplayPort connectivity and compatibility with Thunderbolt ™ 3 enabled computers, as well as USB-C computers.

allows for dual DisplayPort connectivity and compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 enabled computers, as well as USB-C computers. Atlas Flex Lightning, Micro USB and USB-C Series Cables ( $3.99 – $12.99 ) – durable, flexible, and built to outlast and outperform every other cable. Each cable is fitted with reinforced, robust aluminum connectors to withstand any and all bends, drops, pulls and mishaps.

durable, flexible, and built to outlast and outperform every other cable. Each cable is fitted with reinforced, robust aluminum connectors to withstand any and all bends, drops, pulls and mishaps. Consul Series USB-C Adapters ( $12.99 – $64.99 ) – positioned with premium materials as well as higher classed specifications, these adapters will offer a wide selection of connection options to cover almost any connection option.

Monitors

The following new products, which will be available in spring, will be displayed:

Monoprice 35in Zero-G Monitor ($499.99) – features an ultra-wide 3440x1440p (UWQHD) @ 120Hz resolution and expansive 21:9 aspect ratio providing more desktop space for enhanced productivity along with a more immersive movie watching or gaming experience at home.

features an ultra-wide 3440x1440p (UWQHD) @ 120Hz resolution and expansive 21:9 aspect ratio providing more desktop space for enhanced productivity along with a more immersive movie watching or gaming experience at home. Monoprice 27in CrystalPro UHD DisplayHDR 400 IPS Monitor ($399.99) – designed to be the ultimate general purpose and productivity monitor, native 4K (3840x2160p) resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification hit the sweet spot for display size, resolution, brightness and overall performance.

designed to be the ultimate general purpose and productivity monitor, native (3840x2160p) resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification hit the sweet spot for display size, resolution, brightness and overall performance. Monoprice 27in CrystalPro IPS Monitor ($299.99) – representing an amazing price-to-performance ratio at an everyday value, this monitor features 2560x1440p (WQHD) resolution and HDR support for enhanced detail and color plus wide compatibility with an array of new, as well as legacy, desktop and laptop computers.

Monoprice's new offerings will start shipping in Q1 and throughout 2019. If interested in scheduling an executive meeting or product demonstration, please contact Monoprice@HavasFormula.com or call 312.229.0605.

For more information about Monoprice and its category offerings, please visit www.Monoprice.com.

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com)

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 7,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, YouTube and the Monoprice Blog.

SOURCE Monoprice

Related Links

https://www.monoprice.com

