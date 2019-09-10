Monoprice Debuts Newest Offerings from Fan-Favorite Monolith Line at CEDIA™ 2019

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoprice, leading online retailer of high-quality and affordably priced consumer electronics and accessories, today announced the latest additions to its Monolith premium audio line at the Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association Expo (CEDIA)—booth #1751. With the launch of new speakers, planar headphones, amplifiers, and a home theater processor, the company continues to bring audiophiles and home theater enthusiasts category-defining technologies, at costs significantly below industry standards.

"We have a soft spot for CEDIA. Year after year, show attendees have been right there beside us – from the launch of our Monolith line at the 2016 Expo, to its continued growth and expansion into the multifaceted collection it's become," said Bernard Luthi, CEO of Monoprice. "We're continuously finding ways to create truly amazing products that allow everyday people and aficionados alike to explore and indulge their passions without being held-back by costs."

While one key pillar of Monoprice's mission surrounds taking a stand for fair pricing, the other centers around ensuring that consumers are only met with the highest quality when searching for offerings. To bring these standards to life in the audio realm, Monoprice continues to incorporate leading technologies and designs from industry leaders such as THX, Dolby, and Alex Cavalli.

Amongst various offerings, Monoprice will highlight the following products at CEDIA this year:

