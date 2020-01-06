Monoprice Enters 2020 With Competitively Priced Product Assortment at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monoprice, the leading direct-to-consumer online retailer of consumer electronics and accessories, is continuing its nine-year tradition of showcasing an array of new products across various categories at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). With a philosophy that everyday consumers and enthusiasts alike deserve affordable technology without sacrificing great performance, Monoprice is touting innovative additions to its offerings in 3D printing, gaming, cables, mobile accessories and more at suite 3-322 in The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

"CES is always exciting for us, as it sets the stage for Monoprice's year to come. The sustained growth of our more niche categories—such as 3D Printing and Dark Matter Gaming—allows us to bring best-in-market quality to increasingly discerning enthusiasts looking for affordable options while simultaneously creating a comfortable entry point for new category adopters," said Bernard Luthi, CEO at Monoprice. "At the same time, we're continuing to expand our offerings in some of the more highly competitive mainstream segments to stay relevant among everyday consumers in 2020."

In addition to products from its Home Audio, Monolith and Pure Outdoor lines, Monoprice's suite at The Venetian will feature standout products from the following categories:

3D Printing

This year, Monoprice welcomes a new printer to its best-selling lineup to continue offering solutions that meet every level of expertise and reaffirm its reputation as a category leader.

Monoprice Cadet 3D Printer ($199.99)

Perfect for both beginners and experienced users looking for an affordable 3D Printer with a smaller footprint and easy-to-use features



Full Auto Leveling; Wi-Fi printing capabilities using the printer's trouble-free mobile app; comes fully assembled with effortless set-up instructions; compact and suitable for a desktop, office, dorm room or the classroom

Dark Matter Gaming

Among Mechanical Gaming Keyboards, Optical Gaming Mice, USB Gaming Headsets, Mechanical Gaming Keyboards, USB Gaming Headsets and other new additions to its ever-growing Dark Matter gaming segment, Monoprice is showcasing the following products including its highest performance Gaming Monitors to-date:

Dark Matter 49" Gaming Monitor ($899.99)

A gaming, multimedia and productivity powerhouse featuring an expansive 5120x1440 Double Full QHD (DQHD) resolution and a super ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio for a jaw-dropping, cinematic field of view for everything from work to play



Curved, DQHD, 144Hz, DisplayHDR™ 400, Quantum Dot, VA

Dark Matter 27" Gaming Monitor ($549.99)

4K gaming is now accessible to all—built upon the latest display technology currently available for ultra-high definition detail, color performance and speed

4K UHD, 1ms MPRT, DisplayHDR 400, IPS-Type AHVA

UHD, 1ms MPRT, DisplayHDR 400, IPS-Type AHVA Dark Matter 96-Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($49.99)

Outemu Brown; RGB; compact; tenkeyless mode; wired

Dark Matter TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($49.99)

Outemu Brown, RGB, tenkeyless, multimedia controls, wired

Mobile Accessories

In addition to its 2019 introduction of the Form by Monoprice mobile accessory offerings, including iPhone cases, backpacks and briefcases, the brand will debut the latest in its recently refreshed line of power banks that offers consumers more personalized features:

Cables

Returning to its roots after establishing itself as a leader in HDMI cables during its early days, Monoprice continues to expand its offerings to bring the latest HDMI technologies—backed by its Lifetime Warranty—to audiences at CES:

Monoprice Micro Slim HDMI Cables 4K@60Hz HDR 18Gbps 40AWG YUV 4:4:4 Passive ( $9.99 - $58.99 )

Extremely thin and flexible



Available in 1, 2 and 3 ft., short length extension cables and multi-packs

Monoprice Viper 12G SDI BNC Male to BNC Male Cables ( $19.99 - $44.99 )

The next generation of our very successful Viper SDI Cable line, now in 12G



Available in 3, 6,10, 15 and 25 ft. lengths

Monoprice's new offerings will start shipping in Q1 and throughout 2020. If interested in scheduling an executive meeting or product demonstration, please contact Monoprice@HavasFormula.com or call 312.229.0605.

For more information about Monoprice and its category offerings, please visit www.Monoprice.com.

About Monoprice, Inc. (DBA Monoprice.com)

Located in Brea, Calif., Monoprice, Inc. is an e-commerce leader specializing in providing more than 7,500 high-quality yet affordable electronics and tech products. As an industry innovator, Monoprice fills a void in the consumer technology market by delivering exceptional products that are on par with the best known national brands at prices far below the retail average with incomparable speed and service. Maintaining a business philosophy that focuses on the needs of its customers, the company strives to bring simplicity, fairness and confidence to consumers and businesses shopping for big-ticket electronics and tech accessories. For more information about Monoprice, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and the Monoprice Blog.

