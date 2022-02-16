Monotype Font Families, Knockout and Gotham, Express New Brand Identity for NYC Pride

NYC Pride is the trademark event of Heritage of Pride, with a recognized legacy of unity, protest, advocacy and fun. Its new brand purpose, to "inspire and empower every LGBTQIA person to proudly love and live their truth," is fueled by the new visual identity features, where Knockout and Gotham lend a bold and direct, yet warm, appearance to the brand across platforms, including website and social media channels.

Underpinning this visual identity are the two standout typefaces from Hoefler&Co., which joined the Monotype portfolio in September 2021. The enduring fighting spirit of Knockout, with its roots in the eclectic typography of 19th century broadsides, perfectly counterbalances the friendly openness of Gotham, a contemporary take on a style of sign lettering that is quintessentially New York and whose elemental forms were made to express as broad and inclusive a range of voices as possible. In leveraging the Gotham family, NYC Pride joins a roster of other notable uses, including Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

"Working on this major revitalization of NYC Pride with Lippincott is a true 'passion project' for Monotype, deploying type across elements of design, place, and identity," said Sara Soskolne, Creative Type Director at Monotype. "We're delighted that Knockout and Gotham will help to tell the story of NYC Pride's heritage and inclusivity through typography, while conveying that it's more than just an annual celebration—it's an enduring legacy."

Jenifer Lehker, Partner, Design at Lippincott, added, "NYC Pride is recognized globally as a beacon of safety, community and allyship, but also as a symbol of protest and activism. Monotype understood this and beautifully contributed to our cause with the Gotham and Knockout font families, both which truly convey the brand's spirit and legacy."

"Pride began as a protest, and we wanted to capture a typographic voice reminiscent of bold, eye-catching posters used by protestors. Designed in NYC, Knockout and Gotham pay homage to the brand's roots, while providing the visual boldness necessary to amplify the community's voices."

To learn more about Monotype and explore how your brand can engage audiences through world-class typography, visit our site.

For more information on this unique branding project with Lippincott, please visit their site.

The 52nd NYC Pride March, will be held June 26, 2022, New York City. For more information about the event and participating, please visit www.nycpride.org/nyc-pride-march.

About Monotype

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise. The company partners with leading foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2022 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Monotype