Monotype's Creative Directors Collaborate with Bruce Mau Design to Reimagine Climate Future Through Design Thinking

Led by Monotype Executive Creative Director Phil Garnham in partnership with Bruce Mau Design, this project considers potential futures and how design can inspire climate optimism and action — giving shape to both problems and solutions.





Part of Monotype's Re:Vision campaign, delving into global themes impacting our world and their intersections with creativity.





Using superfamily Macklin™ Variable, the project's microsite hosts Climate Chronicle that illustrates how mindful design solutions can drive change.

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, announces the launch of its Hot & Wet futures project as part of Monotype's type trends Re:Vision 2025 campaign, which looks at the big, global themes impacting the world through a design lens.

Spearheaded by Phil Garnham, Executive Creative Director at Monotype, in partnership with Bruce Mau Design, a multidisciplinary brand and design studio, this project is an exploration of how visual communication can shift climate conversations to inspire imagination, optimism, and action.

Climate Chronicle, a microsite with a rotating collection of tomorrow’s “future headlines,” written as if environmental progress has already been achieved. Set in Macklin™ Variable, a variable font superfamily chosen for its bold, expressive style and ability to deliver typographic variety with fewer files and lower digital impact. Hot & Wet is part of Monotype’s type trends Re:Vision 2025 campaign, which looks at the big, global themes impacting the world through a design lens.

At the center of the project is Climate Chronicle, a microsite with a rotating collection of tomorrow's "future headlines," written as if environmental progress has already been achieved. Combining collaborative creative leadership with practical design tips, the project demonstrates how small, intentional design choices can contribute to a more sustainable future.

Climate Chronicle: Project Highlights

A series of optimistic "future headlines," imagining a more positive climate future.

Sustainable design tips paired with each headline, making technical choices visible and actionable.

A focus on how design choices can ripple outward to influence perception and action.

Headlines set in Macklin™ Variable, a variable font superfamily chosen for its bold, expressive style and ability to deliver typographic variety with fewer files and lower digital impact.

Driving Climate-Positive Action Through Design

While discussions around the environment can feel overwhelming, this project demonstrates how design can act as a catalyst for sustainability, showing how the creative decisions we make (such as typography) can influence environmental outcomes. Small technical decisions multiplied at scale have a large impact.

"Future Headlines is an exercise we use in our brand workshops — it felt like a natural framework to use in our collaboration with Monotype," said Kar Yan Cheung, Director of Design Strategy at Bruce Mau Design.

Envisioning a More Sustainable Future

To bring the future headlines in Climate Chronicles to life, Monotype Executive Creative Directors selected Macklin™ Variable, a variable font superfamily of 54 styles that evokes newspaper headlines with attention-grabbing styles. This selection shows that environmentally conscious choices can act as a compelling storytelling component. It also illustrates the power of variable fonts in building harmonious, yet stylistic variety across the design canvas.

A creative decision to use fewer styles, smaller files, or variable fonts in general can add up to meaningful impact when evaluating energy use. Smarter font delivery and broader script support make typography more sustainable for everyone.

Typography may seem like a small piece of the puzzle, but its sustainability potential is significant and increasingly essential as digital ecosystems continue to expand. Perhaps the strongest impact a typeface can have on the environment is on the emotional appeal of the storytelling itself.

"Inquisitive designers are always trying to push boundaries; it's in our nature. Environmental design offers another touchpoint for that creative spirit. A typeface is kilobytes of encoded culture in a world of gigabyte media — by choosing and using typefaces with intention, typography becomes a subtle but serious climate tool," said Phil Garnham, Executive Creative Director at Monotype. "Timeless type design is, in many ways, ecological design."

"News-wise, we are overwhelmed by dystopian narratives about the climate crisis. Without hopeful, creative visions of what's possible, we risk collective paralysis. We wanted to explore what it might feel like to encounter positive news about what our lives could be like if we addressed climate change. If we can't imagine the future we want, we can't possibly get there," said Laura Stein, Chief Creative Officer at Bruce Mau Design.

Explore Hot & Wet and Climate Chronicle. Hear more from Monotype and Bruce Mau Designs on the Creative Characters podcast.

About Monotype

Monotype creates brands that matter with type, technology, and expertise. The company partners with leading foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions.

About Bruce Mau Design.

Bruce Mau Design (BMD) is a multidisciplinary brand and design studio. At BMD, we are here to move organizations forward, enabling them to achieve their most ambitious goals. Whether we are creating brand identities, digital or physical spaces, we make design one of the most powerful instruments of change.

Media Contacts

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations for Monotype – Global

[email protected]

Brynne Hitten

ThoughtLDR for Monotype

[email protected] / [email protected]

Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH

[email protected]

SOURCE Monotype