Monport Debuts Mega S and Reno65 Pro Vision as Next-Gen Desktop Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter In 2026

SEATTLE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Monport Mega S and Reno65 Pro Vision expand the desktop laser engraver and laser cutter market with faster automation, AI-assisted camera positioning, and precision CO2 laser performance for small business production and hobby fabrication.

Monport Laser, a manufacturer of laser engraving and laser cutting systems for makers and small businesses, has introduced two next-generation laser machines designed to expand the accessibility and performance of desktop laser engraver and laser cutter technology.

The company unveiled the Monport 70W Co2 Laser Engraver & Cutter with Intelligent Precision and Automation - Mega S and the Monport Reno65 Pro Vision 65W Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter, positioning both CO2 laser engravers as advanced solutions for small business production, hobby fabrication, and scalable creative workflows using a desktop laser engraver and laser cutter platform.

Desktop Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter Market Expands for Small Business and Hobby Use

Monport stated that the expansion of its desktop CO2 laser engraver is driven by increasing global adoption of compact fabrication tools used by entrepreneurs, Etsy sellers, makers, and small manufacturing studios.

Industry analysts continue to identify desktop laser engraver and laser cutter systems as a key driver in the decentralized manufacturing economy, where small businesses produce custom goods, signage, and personalized products without industrial-scale equipment.

Monport's latest systems aim to address three core demands in this market:

Faster production cycles

Higher engraving precision

Lower operational complexity for non-industrial users

Mega S: High-Speed Desktop Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter for Production Efficiency

The Monport Mega S is positioned as the company's latest innovation in the desktop laser engraver and laser cutter category, focused on speed, automation, and batch production.

The system delivers engraving speeds up to 600 mm/s and uses a 70W CO2 laser source designed for high-output performance in small business environments relying on a desktop laser engraver and laser cutter for daily production.

A key advancement of the Monport Mega S is its enhanced batch engraving ecosystem, which integrates high-definition camera positioning with a conveyor belt system to enable continuous, uninterrupted production. This setup allows users to load multiple materials and process them sequentially without pausing the machine, significantly increasing productivity for businesses scaling operations with a desktop laser engraver and laser cutter.

By combining intelligent visual alignment and automated material movement, the system supports true continuous batch engraving, reducing manual intervention and improving workflow efficiency for commercial users.

Key capabilities include:

Auto-focus adjustment based on material thickness

High-definition camera-assisted batch engraving for precise layout positioning

Conveyor belt support for continuous, non-stop batch production workflows

Enhanced airflow system for cleaner cutting and improved edge quality

High-precision optical performance for detailed engraving output

In addition, the Monport Mega S supports an external air pump upgrade designed to improve cutting performance and engraving quality. Once installed using the provided connection instructions, the external air pump enhances airflow stability during operation, enabling users to cut thicker acrylic and wood materials while significantly reducing burn marks and edge discoloration.

When combined with the conveyor belt system and external air pump, the Mega S transforms into a more advanced production-focused desktop laser engraver and laser cutter, capable of sustained continuous operation for small business manufacturing and high-volume customization work.

These integrated upgrades make the Monport Mega S particularly suitable for commercial users scaling production with a desktop laser engraver and laser cutter, especially those requiring consistent output quality, reduced downtime, and improved batch processing efficiency.

Reno65 Pro Vision: Smart Camera Desktop Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter Upgrade

The Reno65 Pro Vision is an upgraded model in Monport's Reno series, designed for precision positioning, workflow automation, and beginner-friendly operation in the desktop laser engraver and laser cutter market.

It features a 65W CO2 laser system and a 600 × 400 mm working area, paired with an integrated 8MP HD camera for real-time workspace visualization.

Key smart features include:

8MP HD camera for distortion-free preview

Contour recognition and automatic layout detection

Magnetic assisted autofocus for faster setup

Batch optimization for improved material efficiency

These upgrades make it suitable for hobbyists and small businesses using a desktop laser engraver and laser cutter for flexible production.

In contrast, the Monport Mega S expands into more advanced production versatility by supporting a rotary axis attachment, allowing users to engrave and carve cylindrical objects such as beer bottles, tumblers, and logs. This capability further strengthens its position as a production-focused desktop laser engraver and laser cutter, enabling expanded applications beyond flat-sheet materials.

Together, both CO2 laser engraving machine address different user needs within the desktop laser engraver and laser cutter market—Reno65 Pro Vision focusing on smart visual workflow and ease of use, while Mega S emphasizes high-speed production, batch automation, and expanded rotary engraving capability.

Mega S vs Reno65 Pro Vision: Desktop Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter Comparison

Both systems serve the desktop laser engraver and laser cutter market but target different user needs:

Mega S : High-speed production, automation, and batch engraving for small business scaling

: High-speed production, automation, and batch engraving for small business scaling Reno65 Pro Vision: Smart imaging, camera-based positioning, and ease of use for hobby and creative users

Both machines support engraving and cutting across wood, acrylic, leather, and slate, expanding use cases for desktop laser engraver and laser cutter applications in commercial and creative environments.

Growing Adoption of Desktop Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter Systems

Monport said the expansion reflects rising global demand for compact fabrication tools that enable personalized manufacturing and small-batch production.

The company said both models are designed to support the growing maker economy by delivering scalable desktop laser engraver and laser cutter solutions with automation, precision optics, and smart workflow systems.

Availability

The Mega S and Reno65 Pro Vision are available through Monport's official website.

About Monport

Monport designs laser engraving and cutting systems for makers, small businesses, and industrial users. The company focuses on delivering accessible, high-performance fabrication tools optimized for modern desktop laser engraver and laser cutter applications.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport Laser