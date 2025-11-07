Monport Laser Brings Industrial-Grade Lasers at Prices Made for Makers This Black Friday

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, Monport Laser has officially kicked off its Black Friday Warm-Up Sale , marking the start of a month filled with exciting discounts and special offers. This first wave of deals runs from November 6 to November 16, inviting creators, professionals, and small businesses to take advantage of early savings on the brand's premium CO2 laser machine and fiber laser engraving machines.

Known for precision engineering and accessible pricing, Monport is offering its lowest prices of the year, with discounts available across its lineup of CO2 laser engravers and fiber laser cutting machines. The early sale is the first phase of a four-week campaign, with additional promotions and limited-time offers scheduled to roll out later in November.

Spotlight on the Reno Series — Precision Meets Efficiency

After 18 months of focused development, the Reno Series Desktop CO₂ Laser Engraver redefines small-format laser performance. Designed as a modern replacement for traditional K40 laser systems, the Reno offers greater power, faster speeds, and improved ease of use, making it ideal for both newcomers and experienced operators.

The Reno Series includes:

Basic Model – Plug-and-play design with LightBurn Core compatibility.

– Plug-and-play design with LightBurn Core compatibility. Pro Model – DSP motherboard, touchscreen controls, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

– DSP motherboard, touchscreen controls, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Pro Vision Model – Adds an 8MP HD camera for batch processing and precise alignment.

Available in Reno45 (45W, 400×300mm) and Reno65 (65W, 600×400mm) power options, the series easily handles cutting up to 20mm of solid wood or acrylic, while maintaining fine engraving detail across wood, leather, and acrylic projects. It's a powerful, affordable upgrade for any creative workspace.

GM Pro Fiber Laser Engraver: Precision for Industrial and Creative Markets

The Monport GM Pro Fiber Laser Engraver Series elevates the standard for high-performance fiber marking systems. Available in 20W, 30W, 50W, and 60W configurations—including MOPA fiber models—the GM Pro delivers one-touch autofocus, 0.01mm engraving accuracy, and deep marking capabilities for both creative and industrial applications.

Powered by JPT MOPA laser technology, the GM Pro supports color marking on stainless steel and titanium, while its expanded work surfaces and 3D relief engraving capabilities enable unmatched versatility. Ideal for jewelry, engineering, and manufacturing industries, it's built for professionals who demand power, speed, and repeatable precision.

"The GM Pro Series is designed for professionals who require absolute consistency and versatility," said a Monport CEO. "It combines power and precision to achieve results that meet the highest expectations on metal engraving."

Black Friday Warm-Up: November 6–16

During Week 1 of Monport's Black Friday campaign, customers can take advantage of tiered spend-and-save discounts and exclusive bundle gifts:

Save up to $700 through Monport's Buy More, Save More program

through Monport's program Receive a gift card and accessory package with qualifying machine purchases over $1,000 Fiber Laser Engravers: Gift Card + Lens + Protective Glasses CO2 Laser engravers: Gift Card + Black Spray (x2) + Coolant + Wood Material

with qualifying machine purchases over $1,000

The company notes that stock for early promotions is limited and encourages customers to purchase early to secure the best value before the main Black Friday event begins later this month.

A Head Start on the Season of Innovation

Monport's early Black Friday event underscores its mission to make industrial-grade laser technology accessible to creators everywhere. With up to 60% off, exclusive bundles, and a 30-Day Price Guarantee, shoppers can enjoy complete peace of mind knowing they'll always get the best value this season.

Availability & Upcoming Offers

Available for customers in Germany (DE) , the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Spain (ES), Italy (IT), Australia (AU), and France (FR), Monport's Black Friday event brings global access to premium laser engraving technology.

And this is just the beginning — the November Black Friday sale is only heating up. As the month continues, Monport will unveil even more exclusive deals, product launches, and surprise discounts, making it the most exciting shopping season of the year for makers and laser professionals.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a global manufacturer of CO2 laser machine and fiber laser engraving machines, dedicated to making advanced fabrication technology accessible to creators, educators, and professionals. With a commitment to precision, innovation, and user-friendly design, Monport supports a growing community of makers and businesses around the world.

For more information and to explore the full range of Black Friday offers, visit Monport Laser official website.

