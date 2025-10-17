Monport Treats Creators to Spooktacular Halloween Deals on Laser Engraving Machines

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Halloween season approaches, creators and small manufacturers are finding new ways to merge artistry with technology. This year, laser engraving continues to play a growing role in design, customization, and small-scale production. In recognition of this shift, Monport has launched its 2025 Halloween Event , a 20-day campaign celebrating innovation in engraving technology.

Running from October 14 to November 2, 2025, the event highlights the expanding possibilities of tools such as the fiber laser engraving machine and CO2 laser engraving machine . Through themed activities and limited-time offers, Monport aims to draw attention to how precision-based systems are shaping both professional and creative industries.

Interactive Halloween Rewards

Hidden Halloween icons are waiting to be found across Monport's product pages this season.

Participants who discover and click these icons can unlock extra coupons worth $30, $50, or $100 OFF their favorite laser engraving machines. These limited-time coupon codes can also be combined with Monport's standard 6% discount, which is applied to all eligible products during the event.

The 20-day event, running October 14 through November 2, 2025, features three themed reward phases:

By blending interactivity with education, Monport's Halloween Event offers participants a fun, hands-on way to discover the versatility and precision of modern engraving systems.

A Closer Look at Today's Monport Advanced Laser Engraving Technologies

The 2025 Halloween campaign highlights several of Monport's leading laser engraving systems, developed for precision, reliability, and ease of use. All models include LightBurn software for intuitive control and protective eyewear for operator safety.

GA 60W MOPA Fiber Laser – Known for its precision and stability, this system enables full-color marking on stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium. Its variable pulse frequency offers versatility for fine text, logos, and serial marking in industrial and creative contexts.

– Known for its precision and stability, this system enables full-color marking on stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium. Its variable pulse frequency offers versatility for fine text, logos, and serial marking in industrial and creative contexts. GM 30W Fiber Laser Engraving Machine – Compact and efficient, this unit delivers detailed engraving on metals and hard plastics, making it suitable for small studios, workshops, and entry-level users seeking professional performance in a smaller footprint.

– Compact and efficient, this unit delivers detailed engraving on metals and hard plastics, making it suitable for small studios, workshops, and entry-level users seeking professional performance in a smaller footprint. Reno45 Pro Vision Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter – Built for multi-material work, this desktop CO2 laser cutter handles wood, acrylic, glass, and leather. It features a built-in camera vision system that enhances precision alignment for detailed designs, signage, and prototype development.

– Built for multi-material work, this desktop CO2 laser cutter handles wood, acrylic, glass, and leather. It features a built-in camera vision system that enhances precision alignment for detailed designs, signage, and prototype development. GM 50W and GM 60W MOPA Fiber Lasers – Designed for high productivity, these models combine deeper engraving capability with adjustable frequency control, allowing for smooth surface finishes and faster throughput in production environments.

Each fiber laser engraving machine and CO2 laser engraving machine supports a range of applications—from jewelry and gift customization to electronic component labeling and small-scale manufacturing. The continued integration of MOPA fiber lasers and desktop CO2 laser cutters into workshops and educational spaces demonstrates how laser technology is shaping the future of accessible, high-precision design.

Encouraging Creative Use and Accessibility

The Halloween event also reflects broader developments in digital fabrication and localized production. As engraving tools become more user-friendly, they are increasingly used across creative, educational, and industrial sectors. Advances in control software, material compatibility, and compact engineering have opened new opportunities for individuals and small enterprises to adopt professional engraving systems without large-scale infrastructure.

The Halloween event is designed to make professional engraving tools more accessible while keeping the experience fun, s aid Monport CEO. It's seeing growing interest from small business owners and creative professionals who want reliable, high-precision tools without the high entry cost.

How to Participate

Participants can visit Monport's official website to explore eligible products and learn more about the hidden reward system. By locating the Halloween icon on select product pages, users can reveal weekly offers and apply corresponding codes during checkout. The promotion remains active until November 2, 2025, or while supplies last.

About Monport

Monport develops laser engraving and cutting systems for professional, educational, and creative applications. Its product range includes fiber laser engraving machines and CO2 laser cutters designed for precision, durability, and accessibility. The company provides continued technical support and resources to help users expand their engraving and digital fabrication capabilities.

