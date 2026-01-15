Monport Laser Introduces Mega S CO2 Laser Engraver, Bringing Intelligent Precision and Automation to Small Businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter months prompt many small businesses to streamline operations and prepare for the year ahead, demand continues to grow for laser engraving solutions that balance precision, automation, and ease of use. Building on the Mega and Mega Lite CO2 laser series, and closely aligned with the popular Monport Reno Series, already used by Monport Laser customers, the Mega S desktop CO2 laser engraver represents the next step in the company's desktop-to-workshop laser lineup, introducing enhanced automation, refined precision, and workflow-focused design for small businesses and professional workshops.

Developed as a brand-new addition to Monport Laser's lineup, the Mega S is a 70W CO2 laser engraver and cutter designed to support efficient, small-batch production. Available now in its pre-sale phase, this laser engraving machine helps workshops reduce manual setup, improve consistency, and maintain productivity during slower operating seasons.

Small businesses are using this season to improve how they work, not just how much they produce, said the Monport CEO. Their goal with the Mega S was to remove unnecessary complexity and give workshops a machine that delivers professional precision with automation they can rely on every day.

Mega S and the Reno Series: A Trusted Laser Engraving Machines

The Monport Reno Series has long been recognized for pushing the boundaries of desktop CO₂ laser engraving, offering up to 65W cutting power and a large engraving area of 24" × 16". Designed for hobbyists, creators, and small business owners, the Reno series combines ease of use, reliability, and versatility at a competitive price. The Mega S builds on this foundation, offering slightly higher power (70W), advanced optical focusing, and smart automation features like Smart Batch Fill, auto-focus, and high-precision vision recognition.

While the Reno Series remains ideal for a wide range of engraving and cutting projects—from custom gifts and home décor to small business production—the Mega S takes the workflow a step further. Its automation and calibration improvements make it particularly suited for small businesses looking to save time, reduce errors, and maintain consistent output during slower seasons or high-demand periods.

A High-Performance CO2 Laser Engraver for Modern Workshops

The Mega S desktop laser engraver is powered by a 70W CO2 laser tube capable of cutting up to 20mm acrylic and 18mm basswood boards. This performance supports a wide range of applications, including signage, décor, packaging prototypes, and customized products. Optional upgrades, such as a telephoto focusing lens and an external booster pump, can increase cutting performance by up to 25 percent.

An industry-first optical focusing solution significantly enhances spot quality, achieving a minimum spot size as small as 0.03mm with a 1.5-inch focusing lens. The system supports engraving resolutions of up to 1000 DPI, enabling clean, detailed results for fine text and complex graphics.

Smart Automation to Improve Production Efficiency

Designed with small businesses in mind, the Mega S desktop CO2 laser integrates intelligent automation features that help reduce repetitive tasks. Smart Batch Fill automatically detects identical shapes and applies the same design across matching materials, while high-precision vision recognition supports batch engraving and curved surface processing.

A 5-minute alignment system using a low-power visible laser beam allows operators to quickly calibrate the optical path. Built-in auto-focus sensors measure material thickness and adjust the laser head to the optimal height, helping ensure consistent engraving and cutting results.

Built for Safety, Comfort, and Long-Term Reliability

The Mega S desktop laser engraver includes an advanced air duct system with more than 500 CFM exhaust capacity to efficiently remove smoke and debris, supporting a cleaner working environment. Operating noise remains below 65dB, making it suitable for shared or enclosed workspaces. An enclosed track design helps prevent dust buildup and extends the lifespan of key components.

The system complies with IEC 60825 Class 1 laser safety standards and features six door detection sensors for enhanced operational safety. Expansion engraving accessories, including cylindrical engraving rotary attachments and built-in drawers for curved and cylindrical items, allow businesses to expand production capabilities without additional equipment.

Preparing Small Businesses for the Seasons Ahead

According to Monport Laser, winter presents an opportunity for small businesses to refine workflows and invest in technology that supports long-term growth. The Mega S desktop laser engraver builds on the foundations of the first Mega and Mega Lite series, while drawing on features from the closely related Reno Series, offering intelligent automation, precision, and reliability in a desktop laser engraver. By combining the best elements of these earlier models, the Mega S is positioned as a practical solution for workshops preparing for increased demand in the coming seasons.

Pre-Sale Opportunity: Secure Your Mega S Today

Monport Laser is offering the Mega S in a limited pre-sale, giving early adopters the chance to lock in the lowest available price and receive an exclusive free gift. Customers who purchase during this period can enjoy an 11% discount using the Monport discount code PRE-MEGAS, ensuring maximum value while supplies last.

This pre-sale is designed for small businesses and creative workshops looking to upgrade their equipment ahead of peak demand. By acting now, customers not only secure early access to the brand-new Mega S laser engraving machine but also gain the advantages of improved workflow, intelligent automation, and professional-grade precision—before the machine becomes widely available.

Learn more and see full details about the Mega S pre-sale here.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a laser technology company providing CO2 laser and fiber laser engraving and cutting machines for small businesses, professional workshops, and creators, with a focus on intelligent automation, safety, and precision.

For more information, visit the official website of Monport Laser.

