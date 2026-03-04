Monport Laser Shapes the Future of Laser Engraving With 2026 Prime Day Event

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser engraving industry continues to expand as small manufacturers, customization businesses and industrial workshops seek higher precision, greater material compatibility and scalable production efficiency. In response to growing demand for advanced marking solutions, Monport Laser has announced its 2026 Prime Day Event, running from March 3 through March 17, featuring structured pricing incentives across fiber laser engraver, CO2 laser engraver and newly released UV laser engraving machine.

At the center of this year's event is the introduction of two UV laser engraver machines , now available in 6W and 10W configurations. The Monport GM 6W UV Laser Engraver & Marking Machine and the Monport GM 10W UV Laser Engraver & Marking Machine are designed for high-resolution marking on materials that traditionally present challenges for standard laser systems.

Understanding UV Laser vs. Fiber Laser Technology

UV laser and fiber laser systems serve distinct but complementary purposes in modern production environments.

Fiber laser engraver is widely used for engraving and marking metals, including stainless steel, aluminum and brass. They deliver strong beam intensity and deep engraving capability, making them suitable for industrial identification, part serialization and tool marking.

UV laser marking machines, by contrast, operate at a shorter wavelength. This allows them to produce "cold marking" effects with minimal heat impact. The result is cleaner, higher-contrast marks on heat-sensitive materials such as plastics, glass, ceramics, silicon and coated surfaces. UV laser systems are commonly used in electronics manufacturing, medical device labeling, packaging and fine-detail branding.

For businesses that handle diverse materials, adding a UV laser alongside a fiber system can significantly expand service offerings without compromising quality.

Expanding Business Opportunities With UV Technology

The availability of 6W and 10W UV configurations provides flexibility for different production scales.

The 6W UV laser model supports detailed marking for small-batch production and specialty customization.

The 10W UV laser model increases marking speed and throughput, supporting higher-volume commercial workflows.

For engraving businesses, this distinction translates into greater pricing flexibility. High-resolution marking on plastics and glass often commands premium service rates due to the technical precision required. By investing in UV laser capability, companies can diversify revenue streams beyond traditional metal engraving.

In addition, Monport UV laser systems reduce material damage and post-processing requirements. Cleaner marks mean less waste, improved consistency and reduced operational rework — all of which directly impact profitability.

Prime Day Event Incentives

During the promotional period, customers who make purchases will receive double membership reward points. These points can be redeemed according to Monport's membership program policies for future purchases and equipment upgrades.

Additionally, the company is offering a selection of limited-time, specially priced products as a gesture of appreciation to customers supporting the brand during the event period.

The 2026 Prime Day Event includes tiered savings based on order value:

Orders over $999 — $80 discount

Orders over $1,999 — $150 discount

Orders over $2,999 — $200 discount

Orders over $3,999 — $300 discount

Orders over $5,999 — $500 discount

Fiber laser customers purchasing GM Pro Fiber laser engraver systems will receive protective glasses as part of their order. Select CO2 laser engraver machines include bundled marking sprays and additional discounts on compatible water cooling systems.

Monport UV laser engraver models are available with a $600 price adjustment during the event period. These models are not combinable with additional tier-based discounts.

Strategic Investment for 2026 Growth

As customization markets expand and product traceability standards tighten, businesses increasingly require both versatility and precision. Fiber laser engraver remains essential for industrial metal engraving, while UV laser marking machines open access to high-margin applications in electronics, packaging and specialty branding.

By combining multiple laser technologies within a single operation, companies can reduce outsourcing costs, shorten turnaround times and position themselves for higher-value contracts.

The 2026 Prime Day Event concludes March 17.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser manufactures fiber laser, UV laser and CO2 laser engraving and marking systems for industrial manufacturers, fabrication businesses and creative professionals. The company provides configurable laser solutions designed to support evolving production requirements and scalable business growth.

For more information about the 2026 Prime Day Event, visit the official Monport website.

