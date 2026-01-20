Monport Laser Launches 2026 Trade-Up Program to Expand Business Laser Engraving Capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses face increasing demand for high-quality, precision-engraved products in 2026, modernizing equipment has become essential for staying competitive. To address this, Monport Laser is launching a trade-up program and promotional event from January 19 to February 2, 2026, helping workshops, manufacturers, and creative studios upgrade to advanced laser technology, increase efficiency, and expand production capabilities.

Monport Laser, a global provider of desktop CO2 lasers, fiber laser engravers, and MOPA fiber lasers, delivers professional-grade solutions engineered for speed, precision, and reliability, enabling businesses to meet evolving industry standards and customer expectations.

Trade-Up Program: Level Up Your Laser Engraving Capabilities

The trade-up initiative allows companies to exchange older machines—including lasers, 3D printers, garment printers, welders, or cutters of any brand—for rewards toward new Monport machines. Eligible upgrades include GT Series MOPA fiber laser machines and Effi Series high-speed CO2 laser cutters.

This program empowers businesses to adopt modern technology without workflow disruption, improving operational efficiency and precision. Rewards range up to $700 depending on the machine, helping businesses increase throughput and expand capabilities.

Discover how Monport Laser's Trade-Up Program can help you upgrade your equipment and expand your workshop capabilities.

GT Series: Advanced Fiber and MOPA Laser Engravers

The GT Series represents Monport's flagship for advanced fiber laser machines using MOPA technology for metal marking, engineered for precision, speed, and versatility. Key features include:

Auto-Focus Technology: Ensures perfect focus on metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, gold, and silver





MOPA Color Marking: Enables vibrant, high-contrast color markings for creative or branding applications





Industrial-Grade Galvo Scanners: Support ultra-fine engraving, deep 3D relief, and speeds up to 20,000mm/s





Laser Power Options up to 200W: Delivers superior cutting and engraving results for both delicate jewelry and heavy-duty industrial parts





Delivers superior cutting and engraving results for both delicate jewelry and heavy-duty industrial parts Flexible Work Areas: Options from 150×150mm to 200×200mm for small intricate designs or larger industrial applications

The GT Series is ideal for jewelry engraving, industrial parts, custom metalwork, and decorative projects, delivering precise, repeatable results across every application.

Explore the GT Series fiber laser engraver and learn how precision meets productivity.

Effi Series: High-Speed CO2 Laser Cutting and Engraving

The Effi Series offers industrial CO2 laser engravers and cutters designed for versatility, speed, and high-quality results. Key highlights include:

Advanced Auto-Focus Technology: Ensures precise engraving on materials of varying thickness





Built-in Water Chiller: Maintains optimal operating temperature for sustained productivity





High-Power Options: 90W, 100W, 130W, and 150W models accommodate small projects to industrial-scale tasks





90W, 100W, 130W, and 150W models accommodate small projects to industrial-scale tasks User-Friendly Design: Compatible with software like LightBurn for intuitive control

The Effi Series CO2 laser engraving machine supports high-speed engraving and cutting across wood, acrylic, leather, fabric, and glass, delivering reliable performance for creative studios and industrial workshops alike.

Discover the Effi Series CO2 laser engraver to enhance versatility and efficiency in your workflow.

Monport Laser Discounts and Free Laser Engraving Accessories

As part of the trade-up program, businesses can also benefit from exclusive savings and complimentary accessories:

Discounts: Customers who own an old machine (any brand) receive 8% off all machines on sale, while new customers receive 6% off.





Free Accessories:



CO2 Lasers (Reno, Effi, Mega Series): 2 Metal Laser Marking Black Sprays



Fiber Lasers (Fiber Series): Fiber Laser Engravers Protective Glasses



These incentives make it easier for businesses to upgrade to desktop CO2 laser engravers, fiber laser engravers, and MOPA fiber lasers while boosting operational efficiency.

Simple, Three-Step Upgrade Process

Monport has designed a streamlined trade-up process:

Apply: Complete a form to select your desired machine upgrade—no return of old equipment required



Receive Reward: Instantly obtain a coupon code for the new machine



Upgrade & Expand: Redeem the reward to acquire GT Series fiber lasers, Effi Series CO2 lasers, or other Monport desktop laser engravers and enhance production capabilities

Learn more about Monport Laser's Trade-Up Program and how to upgrade your equipment today.

Empowering Innovation and Business Growth

With GT Series MOPA fiber lasers and Effi Series CO2 laser engravers, businesses can increase throughput, expand creative possibilities, and maintain a competitive edge.

Whether marking delicate jewelry, cutting thick materials, or performing deep industrial engraving, Monport Laser engraving machines deliver precision, speed, and reliability—enabling workshops and creative studios to scale operations efficiently.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a global provider of professional-grade laser engraving and cutting solutions, including desktop CO2 lasers, fiber laser engravers, and MOPA fiber lasers. Monport machines are engineered for precision, speed, and reliability, helping businesses modernize workflows, increase productivity, and expand operational capabilities.

Event Duration: January 19 – February 2, 2026

Media Contact:

Company: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport Laser