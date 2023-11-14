Monport Laser Launches Leading-Edge ONYX 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter

News provided by

Monport Laser

14 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The announcement of the ONYX 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter by Monport comes at a time when the laser engraving machine industry has witnessed a surge in demand for desktop laser cutters. As buyers explore their options, the Monport laser engraving machine stands out among the many brands of machines. A comparison that analyzes several critical aspects has uncovered why the Monport ONYX 55W has become the new star that leads the race.

1. Customer Service and Support

Monport Laser shines in this department by offering an outstanding level of customer service and support. With a team of dedicated experts, Monport ensures that customers receive assistance before and after purchasing the Monport 55W CO2 laser cutter. They provide access to three free US technical support experts with laser engraving qualifications and offer 24-hour online after-sales service to swiftly resolve any issues.

Some other brands in the engraving machine market, on the other hand, fall short in customer service. Numerous customers have reported difficulties with communication, unhelpful representatives, and long resolution times.

2. Price

When it comes to pricing, Monport Laser provides a more competitive offer for their Monport 55W CO2 laser cutting machine. This model, priced at $2599, comes with the added benefit of an upgraded swivel axis. Additionally, there is an opportunity to purchase it at a flash sale price of $1999 during the Black Friday Event. In contrast, other 50W Desktop laser cutting machines available in the market are priced above $2,999 and do not come with the upgraded rotating axis, making them relatively more expensive.

3. Machine Specifications and Performance

The Monport 55W CO2 laser cutting machine boasts several impressive features including a laser power of 55W, an enhanced rotating axis, and a workbench area measuring 201 x 118. With a maximum engraving speed of 600/mms, it offers exceptional performance. Furthermore, Monport has made significant improvements to enhance the stability, autofocus, and overall operation of the machine, resulting in a smoother user experience. In contrast, other brands' 50W and 55W CO2 laser cutting machines have a maximum engraving speed of 500/mms, making the Monport machine stand out for its superior speed and features.

With the inclusion of a built-in wide-angle camera, users can conveniently preview and position designs for engraving using the Monport laser cutter. Unlike some other brand laser cutters, Monport has addressed the issue of unreliable autofocus with an upgraded system, ensuring uninterrupted precision. This feature, coupled with the intuitive Lightburn software, simplifies complex tasks and makes the ONYX an excellent choice for both novice and seasoned users, as confirmed by positive user feedback.

4. Safety and Convenience

The Monport ONYX is equipped with a range of robust safety features, such as cover opening protection, an emergency stop button, and an indicator light alert system. These integrated safety measures prioritize user protection. Furthermore, the machine is designed with a powerful exhaust fan and an efficient smoke evacuation system, guaranteeing a safe and clean work environment. In contrast, other laser cutters in the market often lack these crucial security features, negatively impacting the overall user experience.

The Monport 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter Takes Center Stage

After careful consideration of each brand's performance in several critical aspects, it is evident that the Monport 55W desktop CO2 laser cutter emerges as the clear winner. Monport Laser's commitment to exceptional customer service, extensive machine specifications, longer expected service life, advanced safety features, and superior reputation make it the preferred choice for laser cutting enthusiasts and professionals alike.

For more information about the Monport ONYX 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter with Upgraded Rotary Axis or to place an order, please visit Monport Laser's website.

About Monport Laser:

Monport Laser is a leading provider of advanced laser solutions, catering to a wide range of industries and applications. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Monport Laser offers a comprehensive range of laser engravers, cutters, and accessories designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Company: Monport Laser

Contact email: [email protected] 

Pre-sales Phone: (+1)332-251-1208 

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/ 

Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

SOURCE Monport Laser

Also from this source

Monport Laser Announces Second Wave of 2023 Black Friday Events on Laser Engraver

Monport's Black Friday event has gained a lot of attention, literally millions of page-views have been garnered. Monport, a leading provider of laser ...

Monport Laser Announces Unbeatable 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday With High-Quality Laser Engraving Machines

Get ready for the most anticipated shopping extravaganza of the year - Black Friday! And Monport Laser is ready to sprinkle some extra magic into...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Machinery

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.