Monport Laser Soars with Multiple Fiber Laser Series Production Lines

News provided by

Monport Laser

22 Aug, 2023, 00:03 ET

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a groundbreaking achievement, Monport Laser proudly presents the widely anticipated fiber laser series. As a longstanding leader at the forefront of laser engraving machine innovation, Monport Laser has solidified their position through years of dedicated research and development. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence, their expanded product line now encompasses a comprehensive range of outstanding metal engraving machines, including split fiber laser, integrated fiber, MOPA, and much more, designed to fulfill even the most intricate and diverse customer demands.

Monport offers a comprehensive lineup of cutting-edge marking machines, comprising two integrated fiber series and one split fiber series. Notably, the split marking machine and the integrated GP series feature Raycus laser sources, while the integrated GI series harnesses the power of the MOPA laser source. With power options ranging from 20W to 60W, their range of marking machines caters to the diverse metal marking requirements of laser creators.

Monport Split Raycus Fiber Laser

When compared to a CO2 laser, the fiber laser engraver boasts a stronger laser intensity that allows for metal engraving. It can engrave metal faster and deeper than a diode machine's 400mm/s engraving speed. Monport split fiber marking machine takes it a step further with an impressive 7000mm/s engraving speed. Monport fiber can engrave most metals and non-metals such as slate, hard plastics, colored acrylic, and even glass.

Monport GP Fiber Laser

"Compared with the split marking machine, the integrated marking machine mainly focuses on lightness, flexibility, and user-friendliness. The solid shell and black appearance are eye-catching." A designer from Monport Laser said. This integrated fiber laser has many innovative features, such as electric focus lifting, the machine power box with air holes on all four sides for heat dissipation, and a vertical arm that can be rotated 90 degrees.

Monport GI MOPA Fiber Laser

Both the GI series and GP share the same design concept and inherent integrated marking machine benefits. Furthermore, the JPT fiber laser series offers a power option of up to 60W. The new fiber laser series offers unrivaled accuracy and precision in marking solutions, catering to industries such as manufacturing, medical, aerospace, and automotive. The technology utilized in the fiber laser series provides high speed, quality, and efficiency in the marking process, ensuring that customers can enjoy faster turnaround times and increased production output.

"Marking has never been made easier with the introduction of our new fiber laser series," said Darren, the founder, and CEO of Monport Laser. "We are committed to delivering the best solutions in the industry, and this new line of marking machines is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of laser technology. Our goal is to empower our users with accurate and efficient marking tools that enhance their productivity and business growth. We are proud to offer a variety of marking solutions that will cater to every need and application."

With over 200 products distributed to over 50 countries worldwide, Monport Laser has established itself as a reliable source of laser engraving machines and accessories. They continue to innovate and grow, with dozens of overseas warehouses in Europe and America, and an increasing number of products released annually. Monport Laser's fiber laser series is the newest addition to their suite of products, and they continue to work on innovations to improve the laser engraving and marking industry.

Company: Monport Laser

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/ 

Monport Adress: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

SOURCE Monport Laser

