Monport Laser Strengthens Black Friday Lineup with Professional-Grade Laser Engraving Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black Friday reaches its busiest weeks, Monport Laser has launched the second phase of its November promotional event. Running from November 17 to November 23, Week 2 introduces expanded savings, upgraded value bundles, and limited-time price drops created for makers seeking reliable tools during the holiday rush.

This stage of the campaign builds on early November activity, offering customers even more ways to secure CO2 laser engraver discounts and explore fiber laser cutting machines for sale at some of the best prices of the year. With a reputation for professional-grade performance and approachable pricing, Monport continues to help makers, small businesses, and production studios upgrade their workspaces with confidence.

Shop laser machines online now to take advantage of these limited-time offers.

Reno Series: Small Footprint, Big Impact

The Reno Series Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver combines compact design with high performance, making it perfect for creators at home or in small workshops. With power options from Reno45 (45W) to Reno65 (65W), it handles cutting, engraving, and detailed work on wood, acrylic, leather, and more.

Highlights include:

Basic Model – Simple, plug-and-play setup with LightBurn Core compatibility

– Simple, plug-and-play setup with LightBurn Core compatibility Pro Model – Advanced DSP motherboard, touchscreen controls, and Wi-Fi

– Advanced DSP motherboard, touchscreen controls, and Wi-Fi Pro Vision Model – Includes an 8MP HD camera for precise alignment and batch processing

Now is the perfect time to buy a CO2 laser engraver during Black Friday to get more value for less while supplies last.

GM Pro Fiber Laser: Industrial Power, Creative Flexibility

For customers looking for a high-performance laser engraver for sale, the GM Pro Fiber Laser Series delivers unmatched precision. With 20W–60W options, including MOPA technology, it supports color marking, deep engraving, and 3D reliefs on metals like stainless steel and titanium.

The GM Pro is ideal for:

Jewelry makers

Small manufacturers

Creators needing professional results fast

Week 2 deals make this the perfect time to shop laser engravers online and take advantage of fiber laser cutter deals designed to help makers scale production without compromising quality.

Buy More, Save More: Tiered Discounts Up to $700

Throughout Week 2, Monport's spend-and-save programme allows customers to unlock larger discounts based on their total purchase amount—ideal for those looking to buy a CO2 laser engraver, expand their accessory inventory, or secure a laser engraving machine for sale during Black Friday.

$1,000 — Save $80



$2,000 — Save $150



$4,000 — Save $300



$6,000 — Save $500



$8,000 — Save $700

These Black Friday savings give makers a chance to upgrade their workshop while taking advantage of Monport's best prices of the year. All Black Friday purchases also come with a 30-day Price Guarantee, ensuring customers get the lowest price available on CO2 laser engraver machine and fiber laser cutting machines for sale.

Special Low-Priced Items This Week

Week 2 features two exclusive laser engraving machines, perfect for makers and small businesses looking to upgrade their workshop:

Monport 60W CO2 Laser Engraver with Autofocus – Offers precision cutting and engraving across a wide range of materials. Ideal for creating custom products, signage, and prototypes with speed and accuracy.

– Offers precision cutting and engraving across a wide range of materials. Ideal for creating custom products, signage, and prototypes with speed and accuracy. Monport 6W Handheld Diode Laser Engraver – Compact and portable, perfect for personalized engraving on small objects, gifts, or custom projects. High-resolution precision in a flexible, easy-to-use design.

These limited-stock Black Friday deals are available for a short time only, giving makers a chance to shop laser machines online and secure professional tools at unbeatable value.

Bonus Gift Card + Rotary Axis on Laser Machine Purchases

Customers purchasing any laser engraving machine over $1,000—including popular CO2 laser engravers and fiber laser cutter models—will receive both a Monport gift card and a rotary axis.

This bundle adds immediate functional value:

The rotary axis enables precise engraving on tumblers, cups, mugs, bottles, and cylindrical parts.

enables precise engraving on tumblers, cups, mugs, bottles, and cylindrical parts. The gift card provides additional purchasing flexibility for laser engraving accessories, lenses, materials, or upgrades.

For makers offering personalised products or launching a holiday-ready crafting business, this add-on significantly increases capability without additional cost.

Limited-Time Flash Sales on Laser Engraving Accessories

Monport has also introduced several deep-discount flash deals on accessories and add-on components. These items—typically used for advanced builds or niche workflows—are available at some of the lowest prices seen in Monport's Black Friday campaign .

Stock is extremely limited, and once sold out, these products will not return at promotional pricing.

A Stronger Black Friday Lineup Built for Makers

This second wave of promotions highlights Monport's ongoing commitment to strengthening accessibility in the laser fabrication space. With fiber laser cutter deals, early-access pricing, and Black Friday laser machine sale offers across multiple categories, the company aims to support both new creators and established workshops.

Monport encourages customers to shop early, as several Week 2 products—especially machines bundled with rotary attachments—are expected to sell out quickly.

More updates, deeper discounts, and exclusive releases will follow in the final weeks of Monport's Black Friday event.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a global manufacturer of CO2 laser engraver machines and fiber laser engraving systems, dedicated to helping creators, educators, and professionals access reliable fabrication tools. Known for precision engineering and user-focused design, Monport supports a growing worldwide community of makers and small businesses.

For more information and to explore all Week 2 Black Friday offers, visit the Monport Laser official website.

