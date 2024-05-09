Monport Launches Onyx 50W Desktop Laser Engraver: Perfect for Small Businesses and Home Creators

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport, a leading innovator in laser engraving and cutting technology, announced the official launch of the Monport Onyx 50W desktop laser engraver. Its compact design and portable size make the Onyx perfect for home offices or on the go, designed to support small businesses or home creators.

The Monport Onyx boasts a powerful 50W CO2 laser, delivering superior engraving efficiency at speeds of up to 500 millimeters per second. This exceptional speed translates to faster project completion times, allowing users to maximize their productivity.

This powerful and versatile laser cutter is designed to meet the needs of both hobbyists and professionals alike. With its unique selling points and user-friendly design, the Monport Onyx makes it easier than ever to achieve flawless results.

Revolutionizing Focus with One-Touch Auto Focus Simplicity

Unlike traditional laser cutters that require manual adjustments, the Monport Onyx eliminates tedious setup processes with its one-touch autofocus, making it the best desktop laser cutter. This innovative feature utilizes a physical contact sensor to achieve high-precision autofocus instantly. Simply click a button, and the Monport Onyx automatically calibrates to the material height, ensuring optimal engraving distance and perfect results every time.

Unveiling a Range of Cutting-Edge Features

The Monpot Onyx goes beyond raw power and its unique autofocus system, offering a comprehensive suite of features that elevate the user experience, marking it as the best desktop laser cutter. Here are some of the highlights:

AutoPassthrough Technology: Effortlessly engrave longer materials, expanding creative possibilities.

Designed for Versatility and Ease of Use

The Monport Onyx is available in various materials, including various colors of acrylic, wood, leather, MDF, rubber, fabric, glass, ceramics, slate, coated metals, anodized aluminum, and more.

Scalability for Growing Needs

The Monport Onyx is built for scalability. Users can further enhance their capabilities by adding optional accessories such as a smoke purifier and a rotary axis, making it ideal for tackling even the most intricate projects.

Seamless Design and Creation with Lightburn Software

The Monport Onyx is the best desktop laser cutter, and it isn't just about exceptional hardware. It also boasts seamless compatibility with Lightburn, a powerful and user-friendly laser-cutting software. Lightburn offers a range of intuitive features to streamline your workflow and unleash your creative potential.

Integrated Performance for Optimal Results

The Onyx prioritizes both performance and user experience. Here's how its integrated features ensure exceptional results:

Built-In Water Chiller: Maintaining a cool and stable operating temperature is crucial for laser cutting. The Monport Onyx boasts a built-in water chiller, which actively reduces process temperature. This not only enhances production speed but also safeguards the laser and ensures optimal operational safety.

These integrated features eliminate the need for additional equipment purchases, saving you time, money, and valuable workspace. The Monport Onyx is truly a complete desktop laser cutting solution, ready to tackle your projects right out of the box.

About Monport

Monport is a leading innovator in laser engraving and cutting technology. The company is dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly laser solutions that empower creators and businesses to bring their visions to reality.

