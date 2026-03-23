Monster Energy Athletes Claim Podium Spots and Championship Trophy at the FIS Freeski World Cup in Tignes

21-Year-Old Troy Podmilsak Earns World Championship Crystal Globe in Men's Freeski Big Air, Takes 3 rd Place in Tignes World Cup

Men's Freeski Slopestyle: 25-Year-Old Norwegian Birk Ruud Claims Silver, Leads Slopestyle Rankings

Women's Freeski Big Air: 27-Year-Old Giulia Tanno from Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Takes Bronze

TIGNES, France, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome the new champion! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Troy Podmilsak on claiming the World Championship Crystal Globe Trophy in Men's Freeski Big Air at the FIS Freeski World Cup finals in Tignes this weekend. In the World Cup event sanctioned by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), the 21-year-old from Park City, Utah, claimed third place in the Big Air event and secured the world championship title as the leader in 2025/26 season rankings.

Monster Energy's Troy Podmilsak Earns World Championship Crystal Globe in Men’s Freeski Big Air, Takes 3rd Place at the FIS Freeski World Cup in Tignes

On Friday, 25-year-old Norwegian Birk Ruud took silver in the Men's Freeski Slopestyle discipline. In the Women's Freeski Big Air final, 27-year-old Giulia Tanno from Lenzerheide, Switzerland, claimed third place.

From March 17-21, legendary Tignes resort in the French Alps welcomed the world elite of freeskiing for final Slopestyle competitions and the Big Air final of the 2025/26 FIS season.

Here's how the action unfolded for Team Monster Energy in Tignes this weekend:

The highly anticipated Men's Freeski Big Air competition on Friday marked the final event of the 2025/26 FIS season. When all was said and done, Monster Energy's Podmilsak claimed third place in the heated session and took home his first-ever Crystal Globe trophy as the 2025/26 FIS World Cup Champion in the discipline.

After missing the landing on his first attempt, Podmilsak put down a right triple cork 1800 mute for 85.00 points. Next, he cemented his third-place finish by landing a switch right triple cork 1980 safety for 85.50 points on his third and final attempt for a total score of 170.50 points.

On the strength of a combined season score of 260.00 points, Podmilsak claimed the FIS Freeski Big Air Crystal Globe. The American skier rose to the podium in all three FIS World Cups he entered this season, including consecutive wins in November and December.

Also on Friday, Swiss team rider Tanno took third in the Women's Freeski Big Air final. Starting her final on a strong note, Tanno landed a clean switch left cork 1080 blunt for 79.50 points on Run 1. After missing the landing on her next attempt, she finished with a clean left double cork 1080 safety for 80.50 points and the bronze medal on a total score of 160.00 points.

This marks a triumphant return to the podium for Tanno and the fifteenth top-three finish of her career. Her most recent podium finish dates to 2021 when she won the Big Air World Cup in Kreischberg.

In the Men's Freeski Slopestyle final on Thursday, Monster Energy's Ruud dropped in as a podium favorite after most recently claiming Olympic gold in the discipline at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games in Italy. After falling on his first run, Ruud earned his highest score on the second attempt. Putting together switch right double cork 1440 Japan, switch left double cork 1620 mute, right 450 on back swap continuing 270, switch left 270 on back swap continuing 450, right side misty 630 Japan, left nose butter double cork 1620 safety earned Ruud 83.08 points and the silver medal.

For more on Troy Podmilsak, Birk Ruud, Giulia Tanno, and the Monster Energy snow sports team, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2026 snow sports season.

For interview or photo requests contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy