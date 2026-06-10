Monster Energy Fuels Hall of Famer Skydives with Cowboy Cerrone and Joanna Jędrzejczyk ahead of UFC Freedom 250

Ahead of fight week, Monster Energy athletes and UFC Hall of Famers Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone completed skydives alongside members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights in North Carolina, with Jędrzejczyk taking on her first-ever jump. The activity comes in anticipation of the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 fight weekend, where the Golden Knights are preparing for a high-visibility jump into the official weigh-ins.

"Being here with the Golden Knights, it's a great experience… All I had to do was just go for the ride and enjoy the view," reflected Cowboy moments after landing. "Freedom 250, we'll see you all there!"

"One of the most memorable days of my life," Joanna added. "The coolest, and at the same time the most peaceful, moment in my life."

The momentum carries directly into UFC Freedom 250 where Monster Energy is backing its athletes inside the Octagon, with four competing on the card: Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, Diego Lopes, and Derrick Lewis. Fans can fuel up and be part of the action at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest concert fueled by Monster Energy, headlined by Zac Brown Band, keeping the energy going from the stands to the cage.

Monster Energy will be unmissable at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest, featuring a 50'x50' octagon-inspired Monster footprint, UFC hologram athlete photo moments, and high-impact social-first fan engagement. Fans can step into the experience with complimentary cold cans, Monster UFC swag, and large-scale Americana can installations built for maximum visibility and impact.

Featured throughout the weekend is an opportunity to sample Monster's newest patriotic flavors: Ultra Red, White & Blue Razz and Juice Monster Strawberry Lemonade, both delivered in Americana cans celebrating a quarter millennium of the greatest nation on Earth.

"UFC Freedom 250 is a cultural moment where sport, entertainment, and fan energy all collide on a massive scale," said Jordi Gayola, Monster Energy's CMO of the Americas. "The 250th anniversary makes it more than a fight night – it brings a totally different atmosphere to Washington, D.C., this moment is built to be experienced far beyond the Octagon – and we're excited to help fuel every second of it."

For more information, visit www.monsterenergy.com.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

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SOURCE Monster Energy