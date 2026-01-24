Monster Energy Athletes Claim Victories on Day 1 of X Games Aspen 2026

Full Podium Sweep in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle: Mia Brookes (Gold), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (Silver), Cocomo Murase (Bronze) in 25 th Anniversary Edition of Winter X Games in Colorado

Women's Ski SuperPipe: 23-Year-Old Zoe Atkin from Park City, Utah, Earns Dominant Victory, 33-Year-Old Cassie Sharpe from Canada Earns Bronze Medal

Women's Snowboard SuperPipe: 16-Year-Old Rise Kudo from Japan Earns Silver in X Games Debut

Men's Ski Big Air: 21-Year-Old Luca Harrington from Wānaka, New Zealand, Earns Silver Medal

Snowmobile Freestyle: 37-Year-Old Brett Turcotte from Kamloops, Canada, Earns Gold Medal, 39-Year-Old Willie Elam from Idaho Takes Bronze Medal

Video Highlights Day 1

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter X Games returns to Buttermilk Mountain! Monster Energy, the official energy drink partner of X Games, congratulates its team of snowboard, freeski, and snowmobile athletes on a strong performance on the first day of X Games Aspen 2026.

On Friday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of 9 medals (3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze) across five contest events at Buttermilk Mountain in the 25th edition of Winter X Games in Colorado.

Monster Energy's Mia Brookes Takes Gold in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at X Games Aspen 2026

Starting the event with a bang, the Monster Energy team swept the entire Women's Snowboard Slopestyle podium for the second consecutive year: In the gold-medal position, 19-year-old Mia Brookes from Sandbach, United Kingdom, took the win with a dominant performance. She was joined by 24-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from Wānaka, New Zealand, claiming silver, and 21-year-old Cocomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, taking bronze.

The victory run continued in the Monster Energy Women's Ski SuperPipe competition with 23-year-old Zoe Atkin from Park City, Utah, putting down a dominant performance for her second X Games gold in the discipline. Her teammate, 33-year-old Cassie Sharpe from Comox, Canada, earned the bronze medal. The return of Snowmobile Freestyle as an official discipline concluded with 37-year-old Brett Turcotte from Kamloops, Canada, taking the win. Also rising to the podium, 39-year-old Willie Elam from Twin Falls, Idaho took third place in the spectacular final.

In Men's Ski Big Air, 21-year-old Monster Energy rider Luca Harrington from Wānaka, New Zealand, took the silver medal with a signature trick. The Monster Energy Women's Snowboard SuperPipe event saw 16-year-old Rise Kudo from Sapporo, Japan, rise all the way to second place in her X Games debut.

Here's how the action unfolded for team Monster Energy on day one of X Games Aspen 2026:

View Day one Video Highlights here

Women's Snowboard Slopestyle: Mia Brookes Leads Full Podium Sweep for Team Monster Energy

Starting the 25th anniversary edition of Winter X Games on a high note, Team Monster Energy repeated the dominant podium sweep from X Games Aspen 2025 in the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle. In a historic feat, the same three riders took all medal spots in a slightly revised order compared to last year.

Rising all the way to the top, Mia Brookes returned to Aspen looking to improve on her bronze medal from 2025. Dropping into the final session with unstoppable energy and a huge bag of technical tricks, Brookes took over the top spot with a perfect first run for 92.00 points.

Upping the trick difficulty, Brookes cemented her victory on Run 2. Putting together Cab 270 front board to switch, half Cab onto flat rail 360 off, and boardslide 270 out in the rails, followed by frontside 360 nosebone the shark fin hip, backside 1260 melon the channel gap, and Cab 1440 stalefish the final hit earned Brookes 96.33 points and first place.

"This one's really special. I gave it my everything this time, and last time I got gold the weather was really difficult. I feel like it's more meaningful," said Monster Energy's Brookes upon taking the slopestyle win at Aspen 2026.

Friday's win at X Games Aspen 2026 marks the second X Games gold medal in Slopestyle for Brookes and brings her total count to 4 X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze).

Next on the podium, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott entered as the defending gold medalist from Aspen 2025. But as the battle for top spots picked up momentum, the Kiwi ripper found herself outside of podium contention after two runs, and only one last chance to earn a medal.

With everything riding on the third and final run, Sadowski-Synnott found her perfect line by landing boardslide 270 on the down-flat-down rail, frontside 180 onto the shipping container, switch frontside boardslide 270 the long rail, and Cab 270 frontside boardslide to switch the final rail, followed by Cab 540 Weddle the hip, backside 900 tailgrab, and switch backside double cork 1260 Indy for 93.00 points and the silver medal.

Sadowski-Synnott now owns 12 X Games medals (6 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze). She is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle.

Rounding out the podium sweep, Cocomo Murase edged ahead on her final attempt. Putting down her best attempt on Run 2, Murase landed boardslide pretzel 270 out the down-flat-down rail, Cab 270 on 270 out the flat bar, and frontside bluntslide 450 out, followed by stylish switch 180 Japan the hip, frontside 1080 truck driver and backside 1080 Weddle for 89.66 points and the bronze medal.

Murase now owns 12 X Games medals (4 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze).

Make sure to tune in when Brookes, Murase, and Sadowski-Synnott continue their rivalry in the Women's Snowboard Big Air final on Saturday!

Monster Energy Women's Ski SuperPipe: Zoe Atkin Claims Second X Games Gold

The wins continued in the Monster Energy Women's Ski SuperPipe competition in a festival atmosphere under the floodlights. In a heated session featuring eight of the world's most progressive halfpipe freeskiers, Zoe Atkin soared above the competition with a dominant victory.

After climbing to the top of the leaderboard on the strength of a perfect run and a score of 91.00 points, the British-American rider kept raising the bar with even higher aerials and scores. Atkin sealed her victory on Run 3 with the highest score of the day: Opening with a giant left 540 mute at a height of 16 feet, Atkin followed up by landing rightside 720 tailgrab, switch leftside 720 Japan, left alley-oop 540 mute, right alley-oop 360 Japan, and a massive switch right 720 safety on the final hit for 94.66 points and the gold medal.

"To be able to come back here and win my second X Games gold, it means so much to me. I'm so happy and stoked right now," said Monster Energy's Atkin upon claiming the win at X Games Aspen 2026.

Atkin now owns two gold medals in Women's Ski SuperPipe and 3 X Games medals total (2 gold, 1 silver).

Also claiming a podium spot in front of the high-energy crowd, 33-year-old Cassie Sharpe from Comox, Canada, competed as the defending gold medalist from X Games Aspen 2025. Pushing into the top three on her first run of the night, Sharpe continued to raise her score from run to run.

On her third attempt, Sharpe combined leftside 900 toxic, rightside 1080, switch left 360 mute, rightside 900 safety, leftside 1080 toxic, and switch left alley-oop on the last hit for 87.00 points and the bronze medal.

Sharpe now owns 7 X Games medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze). She also earned the Olympic gold medal (2018) and silver medal (2022) in the discipline.

Monster Energy Women's Snowboard SuperPipe: Rise Kudo Takes Second Place

Earlier on Friday night, the Monster Energy Women's Snowboard SuperPipe final provided a time to shine for the newest addition to the team: Rise Kudo, who competed against the world elite in her debut at X Games, and rose all the way to second place.

After breaking into second place on Run 2, Kudo posted her highest-scoring run on her third and final attempt. Attacking the 22-feet-tall SuperPipe with a huge melon to fakie, Cab 720 Weddle, frontside 900 melon, backside 900 Weddle, and frontside cork 1080 stalefish earned Kudo 92.66 points and second place.

The silver medal marks Kudo's first X Games podium. Previously, the Japanese rookie earned gold in the Women's halfpipe event at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and claimed second place in the 2026 LAAX OPEN in Switzerland one week before X Games Aspen 2026. Welcome to the team!

Men's Ski Big Air: Monster Energy's Luca Harrington Claims Silver Medal

Energy levels on Buttermilk Mountain continued to rise on Friday night in the Men's Ski Big Air final. As nine of the world's best freeskiers battled to land the highest-scoring trick, the current level of innovation in the sport was on full display. Upping the progression, Luca Harrington claimed second place in a heated final.

Sporting only a short-sleeved t-shirt despite the influx of fresh snow, Harrington earned his best score on Run 2. Landing his signature switch right triple cork 1980 Esco grab earned the Kiwi rider 94.66 points and the silver medal.

Harrington now owns 3 X Games medals (1 gold, 2 silver). Watch for Harrington in Men's Ski Slopestyle on Saturday at X Games Aspen 2026.

Snowmobile Freestyle: Brett Turcotte Earns Fourth X Games Gold Medal in Discipline's Return

For the grand finale of an action-packed day, the roar of engines returned to X Games Aspen in the Snowmobile Freestyle final. Contested for the first time after a five-year break, the spectacular showcase featured eight riders looking to post the best 75-second run in two attempts. When all was said and done, Brett Turcotte took home the gold medal in a heated showdown.

In his highest-scoring run, the freestyle snowmobile icon showcased the trick vocabulary of freestyle motocross on a 400-pound snow sled. Tricks such as kiss of death flip (sent deep), holy grab (let go of bars and grabbed the seat) to rock solid (grabbed seat with both hands, let go, caught the seat again), Hart attack flip, supercan flip, Rowdova flip (one hand on seat, one hand on bar while), and double grab flip earned Turcotte a score of 93.33 points and the gold medal.

"It's amazing that every morning I wake up and get to look at the medals already on the wall. This one means the most to me! Coming back from a long break and riding out here with my buddies. There's a reason why we're the best in the world," said Turcotte upon winning his fourth X Games gold medal in Aspen.

Turcotte now owns 9 X Games medals (4 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze).

Claiming the final medal of the day, Willie Elam took third place in the return of Snowmobile Freestyle to X Games Aspen. After posting a perfect first run for 88.00 points, Elam increased his score on the second run of the final.

A perfect line featuring nac-nac flip, 9 o'clock nac, heelclicker flip, double-can flip (both feet hanging out to the side), seatgrab flip, Indy flip, and Superman flip as the final trick earned Elam 90.33 points and the bronze medal.

Recognized as a pioneer of Snowmobile Freestyle, Elam now owns 3 X Games medals (all bronze).

Stay tuned for more X Games Aspen 2026! X Games is live all weekend. Fans in the U.S. can watch competitions live nationwide on ESPN and ABC, and via live stream on The Roku Channel. Also, watch out for live behind-the-scenes content on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch. Viewers can tune in globally on YouTube.

Visit www.monsterenergy.com for exclusive updates from X Games Aspen 2026, including photos, videos, and daily competition results. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at Buttermilk Mountain.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy