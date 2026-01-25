Monster Energy Athletes Claim Victories on Day 2 of X Games Aspen 2026

Men's Ski Slopestyle: Full Podium Sweep by Luca Harrington (Gold), Colby Stevenson (Silver), and Alex Hall (Bronze) Dominate in the 25 th Edition of Winter X Games in Colorado

Full Podium Sweep in Women's Snowboard Big Air: Cocomo Murase (Gold), Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (Silver), and Mia Brookes (Bronze)/Murase Lands Never-Been-Done Trick

Men's Ski Knuckle Huck: 27-Year-Old Alex Hall from Utah Claims Gold, Colby Stevenson Silver/Hall Matches Record for Most Overall Men's Freeski Medals in X Games History at 14 Medals

Men's Snowboard Big Air: 19-Year-Old Rocco Jamieson from New Zealand Claims Silver Medal

Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe: 16-Year-Old Haku Shimasaki from Japan Earns Silver

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More wins and more podium sweeps on day two! Monster Energy congratulates its team of freeski and snowboard athletes on history-making performances on the second day of X Games Aspen 2026.

On Saturday, Monster Energy riders claimed a total of 10 medals (3 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) and swept the entire podium two times across five contest events in the 25th Edition of Winter X Games in Colorado.

Monster Energy's Luca Harrington (Gold), Colby Stevenson (Silver), and Alex Hall (Bronze) Claim a Full Podium Sweep In Men's Ski Slopestyle at X Games Aspen 2026

After a series of weather delays due to heavy snowfall, competitions on Buttermilk Mountain started with a stunning podium sweep for team Monster Energy in Men's Ski Slopestyle: Defending gold medalist, 21-year-old Luca Harrington from Wānaka, New Zealand, took the win with a technical run. He was joined by 28-year-old Colby Stevenson from Park City, Utah, taking silver, and 27-year-old Alex Hall from Park City, Utah, claiming bronze.

The dominance continued with another podium sweep in Women's Snowboard Big Air spearheaded by 21-year-old Cocomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, taking the gold medal with a never-been-done trick. She was joined by 24-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from Wānaka, New Zealand, claiming silver, and 19-year-old Mia Brookes from Sandbach, United Kingdom, earning bronze. The same three riders already locked down the top three spots in Friday's Slopestyle final at X Games Aspen 2026.

In another astounding performance, Hall claimed the gold medal in Men's Ski Knuckle Huck, chased by Stevenson taking silver. The Men's Snowboard Big Air final saw 19-year-old Rocco Jamieson from Wānaka, New Zealand, claim the silver medal in a boundary-pushing session. Closing out an epic second day, 16-year-old Japanese upstart Haku Shimasaki claimed silver in Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe in his X Games debut.

Here are the highlights for team Monster Energy from day two of X Games Aspen 2026:

Men's Ski Slopestyle: Luca Harrington Heads Full Podium Sweep for Team Monster Energy



Competitions on Buttermilk Mountain resumed after snow delays on Saturday with a banger in Men's Ski Slopestyle as team Monster Energy proceeded to claim all three medals in a full podium sweep. Leading the charge, Luca Harrington clinched the gold medal in a come-from-behind victory on his last attempt.

Dropping in as the defending gold medalist from X Games Aspen 2025, Harrington found himself outside of podium contention in sixth place before taking his second and final run. Rising to the occasion, Harrington put his technical skills and high air ability on display in a run featuring two triple cork rotations. Putting together wallie up transfer over to frontside switch-up pretzel 270, switch left 270 on pretzel 450, right side 450 continuing 270, right side triple cork 1440 the shark fin, left side double cork 1260 Japan, and switch right triple cork 1440 safety on the final hit earned Harrington 94.33 points and the gold medal.

"I could not be more stoked to go back-to-back this year. I struggled all through training, but to put that one down means the world to me," said Monster Energy's Harrington upon claiming gold at X Games Aspen 2026, adding: "Conditions were extremely tough for all of us out there, and I'm glad we're all safe and got our runs done."

Harrington makes history as the third male skier to claim consecutive gold medals in Men's Ski Slopestyle at X Games. After earning silver in Friday's Men's Ski Big Air, Harrington now owns 4 X Games medals (2 gold, 2 silver).

Continuing the medal run, Colby Stevenson took the lead with a perfect first run but ranked outside the top three before his last attempt. Dropping in as the final rider of the contest, Stevenson finessed a perfect run featuring backside 360 to switch-up continuing 450, switch left tail 270 onto the snow pad, switch blender tailslide on pretzel 270, right side 450 pretzel 450, left side alley-oop double flat spin 900 Japan, switch right double cork 1080 mute, and switch left double cork 1440 mute for 93.00 points and the silver medal. Plus, he would be back for another run at the podium later.

Wrapping up the podium sweep, Alex Hall barged into medal contention by landing a stacked second run full of signature technical tricks. The Park City local put together backside switch-up pretzel 270 to transfer, right lipslide 270 onto the upper rail onto the snow pad then slide to backside switch-up to switch, and switch left 270 continuing 270 in the rail section. In the jumps, Hall posted alley-oop double cork 1260 safety, knuckle bounce switch left 720 mute grab landing switch on the end of the knuckle bouncing again to finish out a 900 landing forward, and his signature right side double cork 1080 pullback to 900 safety grab for 92.66 points and the bronze medal. And he wasn't done chasing top spots at X Games Aspen 2026!

Women's Snowboard Big Air: Cocomo Murase Leads Podium Sweep with Never-Been-Done Trick

The festival crowd witnessed X Games history unfold in the Women's Snowboard Big Air final under the floodlights on Saturday night. In an ultra-progressive session stacked with 1440-degree rotations and new levels of technicality, one rider soared above the rest: Cocomo Murase clinched the gold medal on the strength of a trick never landed in women's snowboard competition.

After posting a perfect backside 1440 Weddle on her first run for 89.00 points, Murase was ready to unleash her novelty trick on Run 2. The crowd erupted as Murase landed a perfectly rotated backside triple cork 1620 Weddle grab, rotating 4.5 times in the air and landing backwards, for the winning score of 96.66 points and a place in the books as the first woman to land the rotation in competition.

Speaking on the history-making trick, Murase said: "I tried it three years ago and couldn't put it down. So I'm really stoked this time to be able to pull it off!"

After claiming bronze in Friday's Slopestyle final, Murase now owns 13 X Games medals (5 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze).

The team's podium sweep continued when Kiwi ripper Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed silver by putting down a massive backside triple cork 1440 Weddle grab on Run 2 for 94.66 points.

Sadowski-Synnott already earned silver in Slopestyle on Friday and now owns 13 X Games medals (6 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze).

Completing the takeover, Mia Brookes brought the energy to a full boil by landing a 1440-degree rotation of her own: Dropping into the massive Big Air jump backwards, Brookes unloaded a powerful Cab 1440 flatspin stalefish on her second run for 91.00 points and the bronze medal.

The winner of Friday's Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final, Brookes now owns 5 X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze).

End of story? Not so fast! All three riders will be back for the Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck on Sunday for another chance to claim medals. Don't miss it!

Men's Ski Knuckle Huck: Alex Hall Triumphs to Earn Gold in Progressive Trick Showcase

Trick progression remained the focus in Men's Ski Knuckle Huck, as eight of the world's leading technicians brought their best moves to the rollover, or "knuckle," of the Big Air obstacle. After an intense 20-minute jam featuring never-been-done tricks (NBDs) by every participating rider, the judges handed the gold medal to freeski innovator Alex Hall.

Digging into his deep bag of unique tricks, Hall landed switch right tail butter rodeo safety and a stylish left 900 nose grab, grabbing the nose of his skis well before buttering. As the icing on the cake, he put down a never-landed-before switch left tailbutter 1080, slapping the knuckle with the nose of his ski, on his final attempt to win the gold medal.

Hall now owns 14 X Games medals (7 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze). He is currently tied for most overall men's freeski medals in X Games history at 14 medals with Monster Energy teammate Henrik Harlaut.

Also posting ultra-technical tricks all night, Colby Stevenson proved that he belonged on the podium by constantly unleashing face-melting tricks. After rising to the top three with a switch tail butter 720 to 360 out and left nose butter cork 720 tap off the knuckle to another corked 360 off, Stevenson suddenly ranked outside the medal spots before his final attempt. Putting it down when it counts, Stevenson finessed a technical left nose butter double lead 1620 Japan off the knuckle to earn the silver medal in an unforgettable session.

Stevenson now owns 8 X Games medals (5 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

Men's Snowboard Big Air: Rocco Jamieson Claims Silver Medal Amid Heated Competition

The level of trick difficulty escalated in the Men's Snowboard Big Air final as ten of the world's best aerial experts battled to land their single best trick in a 25-minute session. After an intense competition that pushed the boundaries of trick progression, Rocco Jamieson emerged with the silver medal.

Stepping into the final with new tricks up his sleeve, Jamieson landed a backside 1980 nose grab, spinning five-and-a-half rotations in the air, for 88.00 points. As the rest of the field posted increasingly difficult tricks, the young New Zealand team rider cemented his place on the podium with a heavy rotation on the final run: A perfectly landed triple cork 2160 nose grab, spinning six complete rotations, earned Jamieson 90.66 points and the silver medal.

Jamieson now owns 2 X Games medals (1 silver, 1 bronze). Also, watch out for Jamieson in the upcoming Men's Snowboard Knuckle Huck competition on Sunday.

Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe: Japanese Rookie Haku Shimasaki Takes Silver

As the grand finale of a history-making day at X Games Aspen 2026, the Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe amazed the festival crowd with outstanding performances. In a showcase of never-been-done tricks and progressive milestones, Japanese rookie Haku Shimasaki claimed the silver medal in his first start at X Games. After building a foundation by landing a perfect first run, Shimasaki unleashed his bionic style and technical tricks on Run 2. A perfect line featuring frontside triple cork 1440 truck driver, Cab double cork 1260 Weddle, switch backside 900 stalefish, Cab double cork 1080 Weddle, and backside Rodeo 540 melon on the last hit earned Shimasaki 89.66 points and second place.

Today's silver medal marks Shimasaki's first podium at Winter X Games.

Also raising energy levels in the final, 23-year-old Kaishu Hirano from Murakami, Japan, amazed the crowd by boosting the highest air of the entire field with a 22-foot method air on his second run. What a night!

Stay tuned for more X Games Aspen 2026 on Sunday! X Games is live all weekend. Fans in the U.S. can watch competitions live nationwide on ESPN and ABC, and via live stream on The Roku Channel. Also, watch out for live behind-the-scenes content on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch. Viewers can tune in globally on YouTube.

