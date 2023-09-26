Monster Energy Continues Commitment to Veterans through Partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment

News provided by

Monster Energy

26 Sep, 2023, 07:01 ET

Spotlights Shine on Monster and Call of Duty Endowment Partnership in Live Gaming Event

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy, a leader in the energy beverage industry, is proud to announce its continued support for veterans through its sponsorship of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV presented by USAA. Monster Energy has committed $500,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment, a charity dedicated to helping veterans secure high-quality employment after their service.

Continue Reading
Monster Energy Continues Commitment to Veterans through Partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment
Monster Energy Continues Commitment to Veterans through Partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment
Monster Energy, a leader in the energy beverage industry, is proud to announce its continued support for veterans through its sponsorship of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV presented by USAA. Monster Energy has committed $500,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment, a charity dedicated to helping veterans secure high-quality employment after their service.
Monster Energy, a leader in the energy beverage industry, is proud to announce its continued support for veterans through its sponsorship of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl IV presented by USAA. Monster Energy has committed $500,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment, a charity dedicated to helping veterans secure high-quality employment after their service.

"We are honored to take our commitment to supporting veterans to the next level through our partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment," said Dan McHugh, CMO of Monster Energy. "C.O.D.E. Bowl IV is not only an exciting display of gaming talent, but also a meaningful way to give back to those who have served our countries. We are grateful to be a part of this event where gamers from both sides of the Atlantic can come together for a common cause."

Since its creation in 2009, the Call of Duty Endowment has made a significant impact, securing employment for more than 118,000 veterans across all major industries. The median salary of these veterans is $71,000 — twice the national average. 100% of the net funds raised by the Call of Duty Endowment goes directly to helping employ veterans, who to-date have collectively earned $6.9 billion in first-year salaries after finding employment through the program. Monster Energy's contribution will further empower the Call of Duty Endowment's mission and enhance the lives of thousands more veterans.

The announcement comes ahead of this year's annual C.O.D.E. Bowl competition, a highly anticipated event where United States, United Kingdom, and Canadian military branches go head-to-head for the coveted C.O.D.E. Bowl trophy. This year, a brand-new Most Valuable Player (MVP) award called "Monster Energy MVP" will be introduced, recognizing the standout performance of an individual participant who exhibited a relentless pursuit of victory and Unleashed the Beast on the competition. This year's event is scheduled to take place October 5th and promises to deliver the best of the gaming world while raising awareness for an important cause.

Monster Energy's participation in C.O.D.E. Bowl IV presented by USAA and its partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment showcase the company's dedication to fostering positive change and giving back to the community. By aligning with the Call of Duty franchise and its passionate fan base, Monster Energy continues to champion core values of competition, camaraderie, and support for veterans to help them transition into the workforce.

Watch the tournament on the Call of Duty YouTubeTwitch, Steam, and Facebook channels on October 5, 2023, immediately following Call of Duty: Next, the premier showcase event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® III Multiplayer, Call of Duty®: Mobile, and Call of Duty: Warzone™!

For more information about Monster Energy, visit www.monsterenergy.com and follow Monster Energy on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc.  CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE and the CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.  The CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE team names, logos and other team trademarks are the properties of their respective team owners. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT THE CALL OF DUTY ENDOWMENT
The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the extraordinary value veterans bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

For more information contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy

Also from this source

Monster Energy x Call of Duty® Team Up

Rehab Monster Presents "Summer Stunner" Labor Day Weekend Party at Élia Beach at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.