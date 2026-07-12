21-Year-Old Jordan Williams from Bristol, United Kingdom, Claims His Second Consecutive Elite Men's Downhill Victory; 22-Year-Old Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, United States, Earns His First Elite World Cup Podium with a Third-Place Finish

PAL ARINSAL, Andorra, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy, main partner of the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series, continued its winning season at Round 6 in Pal Arinsal, Andorra. Jordan Williams claimed his second consecutive Elite Men's Downhill victory with a commanding run on the high-speed Andorran course, while Ryan Pinkerton earned his first Elite World Cup podium with a third-place finish.

Monster Energy’s Jordan Williams Wins Elite Men’s Downhill at Round 6 of the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Andorra

From July 10–12, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series returned to Pal Arinsal for the sixth round of the 2026 season. The demanding downhill course challenged riders with high speeds, rough terrain, and heavily eroded sections, requiring complete focus from start to finish.

The headline result came in the Elite Men's Downhill final, where 21-year-old Williams from Bristol, United Kingdom, delivered another dominant performance just seven days after winning Round 5 in La Thuile, Italy. Williams charged through the lower sections of the course and stopped the clock in 2:41.666, finishing 2.331 seconds ahead of the nearest competitor to secure back-to-back World Cup victories.

"This is crazy; it's totally insane!" Williams said when asked about earning consecutive victories in La Thuile and Andorra. "I really don't know what to say. I just can't thank my team enough. I knew the first two splits were going to be tough considering I rode them slow all weekend long, so I made sure to charge hard out of the gate and just held on as hard as I could towards the bottom. The track has been wild and so chewed up that you had to be laser-focused to make it through. I don't know how I pulled such a gap on everyone. Almost two and a half seconds is a long time on this track. Thank you, everyone, for the support this weekend! I'm so stoked. I can't believe it!"

The Andorra result marked Williams' third Elite World Cup victory and his second win in consecutive weekends.

Monster Energy's Pinkerton completed the podium with a breakthrough performance in third place. The 22-year-old from Aliso Viejo, California, United States, crossed the finish line in 2:44.166 to earn his first Elite World Cup podium.

"This feels just so good," Pinkerton said. "I feel like I haven't pushed hard enough this season in finals, trying to keep it safe, but today I went for it. I felt really good all weekend long, and I do love this track! I had my first Junior win here and now my first Elite podium. So stoked on that! The team has been working so hard this season, and this is a great way to pay them back for all their hard work."

Williams now leads the overall series standings. Monster Energy's Amaury Pierron had been leading the overall series standings heading into this round, but a heavy crash took him out of contention for the win, dropping him to 27th place and fourth in the overall series standings. Pinkerton sits in fifth, Troy Brosnan in sixth, Loris Vergier in eighth, Luca Shaw in ninth, and Till Alran in 10th place overall. In the Women's Elite downhill, Lisa Baumann held on to her second-place position in the overall series, and Marine Cabirou sits in ninth place overall.

Stay tuned when the 2026 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series season continues at Haute-Savoie, France, from Aug 20–23, 2026.

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For more on Jordan Williams, Ryan Pinkerton, and Monster Energy's mountain bike team, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok for updates from the 2026 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

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