Monster Energy Gifts Biggest Prize in UFC History for Biggest Night in UFC

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the biggest night in UFC — and the biggest giveaway in UFC history too.

Monster Energy has unveiled the one hundred Grand Prize winners of a trip of a lifetime to Madison Square Garden for UFC 295 this weekend, to see Alex "Poatan" Pereira take on Jiří Procházka for the Light Heavyweight title.

"This card is stacked," said Monster CMO Dan McHugh. "We at Monster are salivating at some of these match-ups, and we know the fans are too. That's why we are so excited to send 100 of them to witness one of the biggest nights in UFC. MMA fans are among the most passionate in all of action sports, and we just love giving back to them."

Along with premium tickets to UFC 295 and a 4-night stay in NYC, the 100 sweepstake winners – and their plus ones! – will meet and even train with Monster UFC fighters, as well as exclusive UFC gear, $1,000 spending cash, and so much more.

To be in with a chance of winning, fans only had to buy any can of Monster Energy, and upload a picture of the receipt. Besides the 100 Grand Prizes, there was also 500 First Prize UFC bundles won, which included an exclusive UFC X Hat, shirt, hoodie, and a UFC Store gift card.

Monster Energy has been the premiere partner of UFC for the past eight years, and will continue to do so for years to come. As well as the hallowed spot in the center of the Octagon, Monster has sponsored many of the greatest names to ever come through the organization: Rousey, Cruz, Cormier, Stipe, Holloway, Joanna, Cowboy, Usman, McGregor, and of course, Jones.

To date, Monster's incredible roster of past and present fighters boasts more than 700 wins, over 300 KO/TKOs, and almost 60 title defenses. And the numbers are only set to increase, as UFC 295's headliner Alex "Poatan" Pereira looks to become a double champ when he battles the formidable Jiří Procházka on November 11th.

"These tickets have been nearly impossible to get your hands on," added McHugh. "But for 100 lucky Monster fans and their guests, it was as easy as cracking open their favorite Monster Energy flavor!"

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com

