Monster Energy Gives Away $50,000 During Intense Beat the Beast Twitch Event Featuring Gaming’s Top Talents Including Surprise Guests Atlanta FaZe

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy's highly anticipated Beat the Beast Twitch event has returned bringing with it intense Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 battles, surprise guests, big prizes for fans and a $50,000 donation to charity.

On Saturday Nov. 9 and Sunday Nov. 10, Monster Energy's Beast Squad challenged community players in ultra-competitive 4v4 multiplayer matches.

Monster fans faced off on the Monster Energy Twitch Channel against Beast Squad's TeeP, Aydan, HusKerrs, and Symfuhny, with premiere casting duo MerK and Maven shoutcasting the action.

The Beast Squad battled against community challengers on Twitch to try to secure the $50,000 purse for charity while those community teams competed for limited-edition Monster Energy merchandise.

The Beast Squad successfully banked $27,500 for their charity, but Monster was not about to leave any money on the table given it was going to a great cause – enter surprise challengers and esports superstars Atlanta FaZe, of the Call of Duty League.

The Beast Squad and Atlanta FaZe then went head-to-head to try to secure the remaining money in a best-of-three competition. In the first game, the Beast Squad kept it close but FaZe ultimately won 3-0.

Following two days of top esports action, Beast Squad won $27,500 and revealed the money would go to support the Call of Duty Endowment, which helps veterans find high-quality jobs after their service.

Atlanta FaZe, who swept in and won $22,500, chose to donate their winnings to AbleGamers. The charity supports gamers with disabilities, ensures access via adaptive play and nurtures inclusive communities in an effort to combat social isolation.

Monster Energy is proud to be part of the gaming lifestyle and Beat the Beast is just one of the many ways the brand aims to support and give back to both gamers and charity, according to Dan McHugh, Global CMO of Monster Energy.

"We're excited to bring back the Monster Energy Beat the Beast event with fresh gameplay twists and a focus on giving back," says McHugh.

Monster Energy is also ensuring that fans are at the top of their game by providing gamers with the ultimate in-game rewards, including unique skins and 2XP (double experience points), to enhance their Call of Duty experience.

From now until December 31, fans can secure these in-game items by buying any Monster Energy product and uploading their receipts at the dedicated Monster and Call of Duty website callofduty.monsterenergy.com. The more cans secured, the more rewards you can earn.

