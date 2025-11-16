Monster Energy Ignites NYC with Legendary Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Launch Party Aboard the Intrepid

Pro Gamers, UFC Athletes, Celebrities and Streamers Collide for a One-of-a-Kind Gaming Spectacle

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy transformed New York City's iconic Intrepid into the ultimate battleground on Saturday as pro gamers, UFC fighters and celebrities united for the Monster Energy x Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Launch Party with fans around the world tuning in for the exclusive action-packed livestream.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Diego Lopes, Johnny Walker, Marlon “Chito” Vera, Matthew Berger, Youssef Zalal, Raul Rosas Jr., Alex Pereira, and Ronaldo Rodríguez attend Monster Energy's Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launch party aboard the Intrepid on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Monster Energy) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Trevor Jackson attends Monster Energy's Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launch party aboard the Intrepid on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Monster Energy)

Streaming live on Monster Energy's Twitch channel, the celebration of the newest Call of Duty installment delivered nonstop entertainment keeping viewers locked as the world's best gamers teamed up with UFC legends as well as incredible artists who showcased their skills.

Monster Energy's elite roster of gamers including TeeP, HusKerrs, JayBroski, OpTic HECZ and ElVanado98 were joined by top esport stars from FaZe Vegas and Toronto KOI along with a stacked lineup of Monster UFC athletes: Alex Pereira, Diego Lopes, Marlon "Chito" Vera, Johnny Walker, Raul Rosas Jr., Ronaldo Rodríguez and Youssef Zalal.

A wide range of creators, athletes and personalities were also in attendance, adding star power both on-stream and on deck. Notable guests included singer and actor Trevor Jackson, BMX rider Tyler Rizzi and pro skateboarder Matthew Berger.

Jackson wowed the crowd as he gave gamers a run for their money as did fighters Lopes and Rosas Jr. who showed their fighting skills extend outside of the ring. Also jumping on the livestream was top gaming talent including TeeP, HusKerrs, JayBroski, OpTic HECZ and ElVenado98.

The event was MC'd by Jericho and Maven and featured a high-energy soundtrack from DJ Sounds of Reality, who kept the deck pulsing throughout the night.

Celebrated artist Adam Fu presented select players with custom-designed sneakers, created exclusively for the launch event. The personalized kicks quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

"Monster Energy events are all about bringing our worlds together gaming, fighting, music and culture – and this year's Black Ops 7 launch proved exactly why that mix is unbeatable," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy Global CMO. "You could feel the energy on deck and across the livestream. This is the kind of unforgettable experience only Monster can deliver."

Viewers tuning in were rewarded with an exclusive Twitch Drop: a limited-edition Monster x Call of Duty Calling Card available only during the broadcast.

The celebration set the stage for an action-packed weekend in NYC, landing just hours before UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden, where Monster athletes Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili squared off in the highly anticipated Battle of the Champions.

Now that Call of Duty is finally here, don't forget to grab those specially marked Monster Energy Call of Duty cans and redeem the codes for Decals, Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints and Double XP. For more information on how you can get your hands on these exclusive in-game rewards, head to callofduty.monsterenergy.com.

For images of the Monster Energy x Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Launch Party follow link. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Monster Energy.

