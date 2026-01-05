MONSTER ENERGY INTRODUCES MONSTER ENERGY STRAWBERRY SHOT

A Twist on the Legendary OG Monster Flavor Launching January 5

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is kicking off the new year with a fresh take on the iconic green can that started it all. Introducing Monster Energy Strawberry Shot, a bold and refreshing new way to enjoy the legendary OG Monster flavor, now with an added shot of strawberry that pumps up the taste without changing the DNA fans know and love.

Unlike traditional flavor launches, Monster didn't set out to reinvent the wheel here; instead, the team explored the simple but revolutionary idea inspired by the wildly popular dirty soda trend… what if you took classic Monster and added just a shot of flavor on top? After testing a variety of combinations, one rose above the rest: the Strawberry Shot.

The result is a drink that stays true to Monster's original profile but delivers a smooth, subtly sweet strawberry lift that makes it incredibly easy to drink. It's the same iconic energy blend, the same unmistakable feeling, now with a twist that elevates the experience.

"Monster Energy Strawberry Shot represents our commitment to giving fans new ways to enjoy the Monster experience while staying true to the flavor foundation that built our brand," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy Global CMO. "Monster fans know there is no beating our legendary flagship flavor, but there are new ways to enjoy it. Monster Energy Strawberry Shot delivers exactly that: 100 percent Monster, now with a twist."

McHugh added that the idea was as surprising as it was simple. "We tried lots of great options, but strawberry was instantly the standout. We didn't create a strawberry-flavored energy drink, we added a shot of strawberry flavor to Monster. That's what makes it special."

Monster Energy Strawberry Shot makes its first major public appearance at Anaheim 1 Supercross on January 10, where fans will be among the very first to experience it at the highly charged season opener, featuring dedicated sampling zones, athlete integrations and a FanFest takeover.

With 160mg of caffeine, the classic Monster Energy blend and a legendary flavor profile built on the brand's heritage, Monster Energy Strawberry Shot is available in both full calorie and Zero Sugar varieties at stores nationwide.

