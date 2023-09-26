Monster Energy Introduces Wild Berry Tea to the Rehab Monster Lineup

News provided by

Monster Energy

26 Sep, 2023, 08:08 ET

A Ripe Berry Delight That'll Have You Ready For Another Wild Night

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy has further supplanted its place in the beverage innovation category with another flavor to join its fan-favorite Rehab Monster line - Wild Berry Tea. This new flavor will have you entranced in its sweet, flavorful berry aroma, while also rejuvenating your soul with added functional benefits to restore energy and conquer fatigue.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9132555-rehab-monster-wild-berry-tea/

Continue Reading
New Monster Energy Rehab Wild Berry Tea is packed with Electrolytes, Vitamins and Botanicals that deliver on hydration helping you reduce fatigue and increase on concentration so that you can party hard and recover harder.
New Monster Energy Rehab Wild Berry Tea is packed with Electrolytes, Vitamins and Botanicals that deliver on hydration helping you reduce fatigue and increase on concentration so that you can party hard and recover harder.

It's 2 P.M. Still sleeping, but who's banging on the door? "Housekeeping!" This can't be right. Your eyes close. It's after 4 now and your head's pounding. You've got to meet everyone downstairs in an hour to do it all again. You crack open a Rehab Monster Wild Berry Tea and let the berry-infused electrolytes, vitamins, and botanicals work their life-giving, hydration magic. Boom, you're ready to conquer anything.

"Rehab Wild Berry Tea is the perfect beverage to help you refresh, recover, and revive after a night out," said Dan McHugh of Monster Energy. "Our Rehab line was inspired by creating the best tasting beverages that also aided the body to perform and function with natural vitamins. Wild Berry Tea is the beverage of choice to get you back on your feet after a long night of partying."

Wild Berry Tea is packed with electrolytes, vitamins, and botanicals that deliver on advanced hydration helping you reduce fatigue and increase concentration. Rehab Monster contains the perfect formula to bring you back to life by combining:

  • Electrolytes Na + K + Mg + Ca
  • Coconut Water
  • Vitamins B3, B5, B6, and B12
  • Antioxidant Botanicals (Milk, Thistle, Quercetin)

Loaded with 160mg of caffeine with only 25 calories per can and less than five grams of sugar, Monster is rocking the world of energy drinks and their added benefits, while still delivering a refreshing taste.

Rehab Monster is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Rehab Monster visit, www.monsterenergy.com/rehab.

About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy

Also from this source

Monster Energy Continues Commitment to Veterans through Partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment

Monster Energy x Call of Duty® Team Up

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.