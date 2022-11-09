Monster Energy Joins Gibbs Family and Entire NASCAR Community in Mourning the Death of Coy Gibbs

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The entire Monster Energy Family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of co-owner and vice chairman of Gibbs racing, Coy Gibbs.

"Today we are mourning the death of our beloved friend and colleague, Coy Gibbs," said Monster Energy Co-CEO Rodney Sacks. "Joe Gibbs and the Gibbs family have been part of our Monster family for over a decade as we've worked very closely together. We extend our deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty and the entire Gibbs family, as well as the team at Joe Gibbs racing, as they grieve during this extremely difficult time."

Coy Gibbs is the son of Joe Gibbs, the former NFL coach who founded Joe Gibbs Racing in 1991. Longtime partners with Monster Energy, Coy's mark on the Gibbs racing dynasty will always be remembered. His son Ty Gibbs, also an excellent racer, heartbreakingly won his first Xfinity title just hours before his beloved father passed. Ty now proudly carries on the Gibbs name in the NASCAR community.

"Monster Energy is proud of Ty Gibbs for winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship," continued Sacks, "Coy always put fatherhood above everything and we know how proud he was of his son. We are too."

