Monster Energy Snowboard Athletes Ayumu and Kaishu Hirano Featured in the New Documentary Video "BURAZĀZU"

Olympic Snowboard Halfpipe Champion Ayumu Hirano Portrayed Alongside Brother and X Games Medalist Kaishu Hirano in 31-Minute Snowboard Documentary Released to Global Audiences

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the driving force behind two Japanese brothers who took the global snowboard halfpipe scene by storm? Find out in Monster Energy's new snowboard video "BURAZĀZU" (Japanese: "Brothers") featuring an in-depth look at the lifestyle and practice regimen of siblings Ayumu Hirano and Kaishu Hirano from Murakami, Japan.

Released to global audiences across Monster Energy's social media channels, the 31-minute video provides a close-up portrait of 27-year-old Ayumu and 23-year-old Kaishu as they break world records and earn gold medals. Viewers can now go online and watch "BURAZĀZU" on the official Monster Energy YouTube Channel here.

The Hirano brothers emerged as a force on the global snowboard halfpipe circuit on the strength of boundary-pushing riding and next-level tricks. From an early age, both Ayumu and Kaishu shared a passion for snowboarding and skateboarding and pushed each other to rise above challenges and limitations. Their father, Hidenori Hirano, provided the perfect foundation by operating a skatepark in their hometown, Murakami, and forged his sons, including the oldest brother Eiju Hirano, into young skate and snowboard prodigies.

"It was skateboarding, snowboarding, and family. That's what my life revolved around. Those times shaped me, and I think they made me who I am," says Ayumu in the video.

"BURAZĀZU" shows the Hirano brothers' approach to breaking preconceived boundaries in board sports and defying the laws of physics in the process. The high-def video shines a light on Ayumu's unique way of thinking about tricks. A process that has made him the world's first snowboarder to land a triple cork 1440 air on halfpipe terrain. It's the next-level trick that cemented his global superstar status and won Ayumu the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, after already clinching silver in the 2018 and 2014 Olympics.

Far from dwelling in his brother's shadow, younger sibling Kaishu has made his mark by setting new world records for the highest aerials blasted on halfpipe: At the Beijing Winter Games, he raised the bar to 24 feet, 4 inches. After securing the silver medal in the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics, Kaishu claimed bronze in his X Games debut in 2022 after entering as an alternate and followed up with a second bronze in 2024.

"Being able to ride, travel, compete with him, and make all these amazing memories is something I'm really grateful for," says Kaishu about his relationship with Ayumu in the documentary.

Through it all, competition milestones aren't everything to the Hirano brothers. As showcased in "BURAZĀZU," their reward lies in achieving the impossible and dedicating their lives to pursuing next-level tricks and uncharted heights.

Produced by Mr. Skin and Kosuke Shinozaki, the video tells the story of the Hirano brothers with commentary from Monster Energy teammates Danny Kass, Sage Kotsenburg, Judd Henkes, an interview with Shaun White, and more. Spectacular locations include Thredbo Resort, Stomping Grounds, Aomori Spring Ski Resort, Elite Alpine Lodge Sas Fee, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Archival footage from their first skate and snowboard sessions through elite competitions like X Games and the Olympics illustrates the brothers' unique path.

Want the full story? Follow the link and watch "BURAZĀZU" in high-definition quality on YouTube here.

For more on Ayumu Hirano, Kaishu Hirano, and the Monster Energy snowboarding team, visit www.monsterenergy.com.

