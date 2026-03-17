Monster Energy MMA Athletes Tapped to Compete in Historic UFC Freedom 250 Event at the White House

Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Diego Lopes Represent Monster Energy on the Landmark Fight Card in Washington, D.C. / Gaethje and Pereira Compete for Championship Titles in the Six-Fight Card

CORONA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to witness history! Monster Energy is proud to announce that its elite mixed martial arts athletes will participate in an unprecedented spectacle presented by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the nation's capital this summer.

Monster Energy's Justin Gaethje Will Compete for the UFC Lightweight Championship Title at the Historic UFC Freedom 250 Event at the White House

On June 14, 2026, UFC Freedom 250, also known as UFC White House, will take place on the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C. The historic event, part of celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, includes official UFC Championship title fights featuring Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira. The card also presents Diego Lopes in a Featherweight Bout.

The landmark event was officially announced during the UFC 326 broadcast on Paramount+ on Saturday, March 7, 2026. UFC Freedom 250 will be broadcast internationally and feature invited VIP guests from across the globe on-site. Coinciding with the celebration of Flag Day, it will mark the first time a professional sporting event is staged at the White House. Weigh-ins are expected to take place at the Lincoln Memorial.

"This is a historic moment for mixed martial arts," said Mitch Covington, Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing at Monster Energy. "As a long-time partner of the UFC, we are proud to send three top Monster Energy athletes to compete on such an iconic stage. Being invited to compete at the White House speaks to the level of talent and competitive spirit each of these athletes brings to the sport. We're proud to support Justin, Alex, and Diego as they represent the brand on one of the most unique fight cards in UFC history."

The fight card is expected to be one of the most widely watched moments in mixed martial arts history. In the highly anticipated headline fight, Monster Energy's Gaethje faces off against Ilia Topuria from Georgia for the official UFC Lightweight Championship. Hailing from Arizona, Gaethje is the current Interim UFC Lightweight Champion and former BMF titleholder. As he meets the biggest title fight of his career, Gaethje is regarded as one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history for his relentless pace and indomitable fighting spirit, which has earned him the coveted Fight of the Night bonus 10 times to date.

The excitement continues when Brazilian MMA superstar Alex Pereira fights for the Interim Heavyweight title against French mixed martial artist Ciryl Gane. Pereira steps into the Octagon as the current and two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, trying to win top honors in a new weight class. The fight has the potential to make history: Pereira could emerge as the first fighter to win a UFC title in three different divisions, after previously holding the UFC Middleweight Championship.

The fight card also features Diego Lopes from Manaus, Brazil, in an electric Featherweight bout against Steve Garcia from New Mexico. The winner of several Fight of the Night Awards and a two-time contender for the UFC Featherweight Championship belt, Lopes has quickly captured the attention of fans worldwide with his aggressive fighting style and finishing ability inside the Octagon.

With the UFC's iconic Octagon fight set against the backdrop of the White House, the event promises a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle as the sport reaches one of its most historic milestones. Stay tuned for updates!

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, Joshua Van, Reinier de Ridder, Alessandro Costa, Esteban Ribovics, Youssef Zalal, Jiri Prochazka, Manel Kape, Payton Talbott, and Mikey Musumeci.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy