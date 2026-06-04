Presale Tickets Tuesday 6/9 at 10AM Local

CORONA, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly rising Mexican electronic artist and producer duo RØZ have announced that they will be the latest headliner for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, kicking off October 21st in Boston.

The 12-date tour will bring high energy, genre bending performances, a completely new production and music from the upcoming album nationwide. The tour comes shortly after the release of their single "HBU", featuring breakout UK artist Artemas, and the announcement of their debut 19 track album, SE ESTÁ HACIENDO TARDE, set for release August 7th.

RØZ ANNOUNCES HEADLINING MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR KICKING OFF 10/21

The announcement rounds out a massive year for the duo. Their unique sound has garnered a burgeoning fanbase and recognition in the electronic and alternative dance scene. They were tapped for major performances at Coachella, EDC Las Vegas and joined Peso Pluma on stage for his NYC show. Most recently, the pair were recognized by Rolling Stone en Español's "Future 25 list of 2026" and officially hit 300M+ all time global streams.

"We're very excited to be teaming up with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour to help bring our album SE ESTÁ HACIENDO TARDE to life. It's going to be a show we've never done before with whole new production, and we'll be singing our songs live for the first time. We can't wait to experience it with audiences in so many of our favorite cities."

Looking ahead, the duo is set to make their Lollapalooza debut before hitting the road for the national tour this fall.

Artist presale registration for the tour opens Tuesday June 9th at 10 am local, with the official presale starting one hour later. General public tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 10th at 10 am local.

For a full list of dates and tickets, visit roztour.com.

RØZ TOUR DATES

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour:

10/21 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

10/23 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

10/24 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

10/29 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

10/30 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

11/04 – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom – Denver, CO

11/06 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

11/07 – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

11/08 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

11/12 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

11/13 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

11/14 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

"RØZ is the Mexican duo taking electronic sounds to the next level, selling out shows, delivering powerful collaborations, and breaking boundaries with a bold, genre-defying musical vision." - Rolling Stone

"RØZ occupies a distinct place within recent Mexican electronic music, built upon the constant construction of a unique sonic language defined by a blend of influences and a production approach that prioritizes exploration over adherence to a specific genre."

- Rolling Stone en Español

"Mexican act RØZ has been making strong waves in the electronic music realm since the release of its debut single." – Billboard

"Carving out a space for Mexican acts in the EDM space." – Remezcla

HBU – OUT NOW

LISTEN

About RØZ:

The duo Manolo Cabrera and Hugo Lara has established itself as one of the most visionary and influential forces in contemporary Mexican electronic music. Backed by Atlantic Records, what began as an independent project has evolved into a global phenomenon, actively reshaping the landscape of a new international scene. Their show "Se está haciendo tarde CDMX" was a completely sold-out performance at the Pabellón Oeste of Palacio de los Deportes, drawing over 4,500 attendees—a night that reaffirmed their deep connection with the audience that has supported them from the beginning.

That same momentum carried them into their first U.S. tour, which sold out 20 cities in under 1 week, and sat the stage for their most recent achievement: an incredible debut performance at Coachella 2026, where they stacked on one of the festival's most iconic stages, causing long lines and riots of fans trying to get in. They also performed at Lollapalooza Brasil, Argentina, and Chile, as well as Estéreo Picnic (Colombia) and other major festivals across the continent.

To speak of RØZ is to speak of an entire universe: a deeply emotional and cinematic aesthetic, a vibrant community, genuine collaborations, and a sound rooted in the club scene but unbound by genre. From Rolling Stone to their rapidly growing digital audience, the consensus is clear—RØZ is redefining the sound of Mexico for the world.

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About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the music life, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

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About Monster Energy Outbreak Tour:

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of four annual music tours across multiple genres. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Kane Brown, and 21 Savage, to name a few. For more information about The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour visit: www.outbreakpresents.com

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For all RØZ media inquiries, please contact:

Loren Medina

[email protected]

(305) 519-1386



Vanessa Sandoval

[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy