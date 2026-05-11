Monster Energy Mountain Bike Team Riders Claim Victories at Round 2 of the 2026 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series in Mountain Creek

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Pro Men Division: 20-Year-Old Monster Army Rider Nate Kitchen from Bakersfield, Calif, Claims Victory

Pro Women Division: Taylor Ostgaard from Selah, Washington, Takes 2 nd Place

Cat 1 Junior Men 17-18: Monster Army's Tyler Wagoner Takes 1 st Place, Luke Mallen 2 nd Place, and Connor Knipscheer 3 rd Place

Cat 1 Junior Women 17-18: Monster Army Rider Jade Savage Claims 4th Place

VERNON, N.J., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wins continue! Monster Energy congratulates its team of mountain bike athletes on claiming victories and podium spots in key races at Round 2 of the 2026 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series Presented by Continental Tires in Vernon, New Jersey, this weekend.

Monster Army's Nate Kitchen Wins Pro Men's Division at the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Mountain Bike Race in Vernon, New Jersey.

From May 6–10, the second round of the 2026 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series brought the world's elite of downhill mountain bike racing to Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey. Now in its third year, the series is the official U.S. Downhill Mountain Bike Championship sanctioned by USA Cycling (USAC), featuring five rounds of pro and amateur racing. The season will conclude with the Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking in September.

Mountain Creek Bike Park boasts a long tradition of hosting top-tier downhill mountain bike events, including the iconic Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking (from 2003-2012). In preparation for this weekend, local park construction experts Trail Crue updated the track with new features.

From practice laps to finals, the energy all weekend was unreal, and the crowds stayed loud from top to bottom. Official racing in New Jersey began with dry track conditions during seeding rounds, but riders faced a radical shift for Saturday's final events as heavy rainfall left the track muddy and challenging. For riders, consistency became just as important as outright speed. By the time finals rolled around, everyone knew it was going to come down to who could hold it together for one perfect run.

Saturday's Pro Men Division Downhill Race brought some of the fastest racing of the entire event, with riders separated by only seconds on the clock. Unleashing on the track, 20-year-old Monster Army rider Nate Kitchen from Bakersfield, California, had to overcome slipping hazards and heavy competition to ride into first place. His run was aggressive from start to finish and proved untouchable once he crossed the line. Every split looked fast, but it was his ability to stay composed in the rough, slippery lower sections that sealed the win.

With a total time of 2:12.342, Kitchen claimed the victory in Vernon. This marks the first Pro Men podium in downhill racing for Kitchen, who earned the Dual Slalom National Championship title in 2024.

In the Pro Women Division race, Monster Army team rider Taylor Ostgaard from Selah, Washington, faced similar challenges on the muddy track. Demonstrating her reflexes and racing IQ, Ostgaard completed the track in 2:33.233 for second place, only 0.746 seconds behind the winner. Her speed through the rough sections and smooth cornering kept her in contention all the way down the mountain. Monster Army's Alyana Van Horn also battled through the demanding course to secure fifth place with a total time of 2:37.061, showing impressive consistency throughout the weekend.

The Cat 1 Junior Men 17-18 class put the future of downhill racing on full display. In first place, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Tyler Wagoner from Canyon Lake, California, finished the challenging course in 2:19.364 after carrying serious momentum all weekend long.

Wagoner's closest competition came from 18-year-old Monster Army rider Luke Mallen from Sandy, Utah, who finished second with a total time of 2:20.673, putting down a fast, consistent performance on the demanding track. Rounding out the top three podium takeover, 17-year-old Monster Army recruit Connor Knipscheer from Yucaipa, California, finished in third place with a total time of 2:21.640 and a strong ride in an incredibly competitive field. The intensity between these riders kept spectators glued to the finish line as times continued getting faster throughout the finals.

In the Cat 1 Junior Women 17-18 class, Monster Army rider Jade Savage from Jacksonville, Oregon, secured fourth place with a total time of 2:47.486. Her determination and consistency throughout practice and finals showed as Savage kept pushing all the way to the finish line.

Between the insane weather, packed crowds, nonstop action, and elite-level racing, round two of the series brought the exact kind of energy everyone expected from Mountain Creek. The weekend was full of big moments, huge sends, and incredibly tight racing across every category. With the season continuing to heat up, the momentum coming out of Vernon is going to make the next stop of the series even more intense.

Stay tuned for the third round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series from July 15–19 at Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah. Next up, Round 4 will include the USAC National Championship from July 22–26 at Big Bear Lake, California.

For more on Nate Kitchen, Taylor Ostgaard, Tyler Wagoner, Luke Mallen, Connor Knipscheer, Jade Savage, Alyana Van Horn, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy