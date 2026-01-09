Monster Energy Supercross Athletes Ready to Chase Championship Glory

Kawasaki continues its storied history of racing at the highest level with its potent KX models in the 250 and 450 classes. Monster Energy Kawasaki looks to add to its 38 combined premier-class titles across Supercross and Motocross with a new duo of racers: two-time premier-class champion Chase Sexton and former Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks.

450 CLASS RACERS

#4 Chase Sexton — With AMA Supercross and Motocross championships already under his belt, Chase Sexton looks to add to his trophy case this season aboard his new KX450F with a new team supporting him. Excited for his return home, Monster Energy welcomes Sexton back after a few years away. His effortlessly smooth riding style and poise will be his superpower on the racetrack as he stalks another championship.

#36 Garrett Marchbanks — Graduating from the potent Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki program, the 2019 250SX Rookie of the Year makes the jump to the 450 class aboard the KX450F. Marchbanks owns a 250SX win and is a constant podium threat. With proven equipment and a year under the Kawasaki umbrella, the veteran racer and his commanding stature will be vying for top finishes in 2026.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

For decades, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki has defined excellence in racing under the tutelage of team owner Mitch Payton. With 31 Supercross and Motocross number-one plates hanging on the storied race shop's walls, the hungry team looks to add two more in 2026.

250 CLASS RACERS

#47 Levi Kitchen — The Washougal, Washington native is poised to bounce back from an unlucky 2025 season clouded by injury. Kitchen narrowly missed a championship in 2024 and is due for a 250 title. His calm demeanor and ability to execute late-race passes highlight a growing race IQ that translates into success on the track. Healthy and ready to race, Kitchen is a safe bet for wins and a strong championship contender.

#142 Cameron McAdoo — McAdoo enters the 2026 season aiming to convert raw speed into sustained championship momentum. Despite battling injuries in 2025, he repeatedly demonstrated top-tier pace, earning podium finishes and leading laps in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. Known for his aggressive intensity and willingness to push the limits, McAdoo begins 2026 focused on consistency and durability as he targets a serious SuperMotocross title run.

#10 Seth Hammaker — The 2025 250SX East runner-up is ready to take the final step to the top of the podium in 2026. Hammaker turned pro in 2021 and earned AMA 250SX Rookie of the Year honors, but injuries slowed his ascent in the 250 class. A strong 2025 season, including a runner-up finish in the SuperMotocross Championship, sets the stage for Hammaker to carry momentum into the new year as he vies for his first 250SX championship.

#35 Drew Adams — Although he received an early call-up to the professional Supercross ranks at Anaheim II last season, 2026 marks the first full professional season for Drew Adams. The 2025 Marty Smith Motocross Rookie of the Year will draw on experience from four Supercross Futures podiums as he lines up for a full 250SX campaign.

Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha

The 2026 Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team enters the Supercross season as one of the championship favorites, anchored by defending 450SX champion Cooper Webb, who captured the 2025 AMA Supercross 450 title. Webb's 450-class teammate Justin Cooper comes off a strong 2025 season with consistent finishes and is hungry for his first premier-class win.

In the 250SX ranks, the team features Haiden Deegan, who aims to defend his 250SX title before stepping up to the 450 class for Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs. Boasting the largest stable in the paddock and elite talent across both classes, the Star Racing Yamaha team will undoubtedly have blue Yamahas on the podium all season long.

450 CLASS RACERS

#32 Justin Cooper — One of the most reliable and versatile competitors in the premier class, Cooper continued to establish himself in 2025 with consistent top-five finishes in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. A former 250 Pro Motocross champion, Cooper's smooth riding style and championship experience make him a weekly front-runner capable of influencing the title fight.

#2 Cooper Webb — The reigning 450 Supercross champion is among the top-ten winningest Supercross racers of all time and has his sights set on back-to-back titles. Already a legend, Webb continues to build on a legacy that includes five Supercross championships—two in the 450 class—with no signs of slowing down in 2026.

250 CLASS RACERS

#1 / #38 Haiden Deegan — Entering 2026 with major momentum, Deegan remains one of the sport's brightest young stars. In 2025, he captured the AMA Pro Motocross 250MX Championship, adding to an already impressive résumé that includes SuperMotocross playoff victories and multiple overall wins. With an aggressive yet calculated riding style and unapologetic demeanor, Deegan brings unprecedented attention to the sport. Win or crash trying, he puts more fans in the stadium seats than any racer in the series.

#25 Nate Thrasher — Thrasher returned to form in 2025 as a consistent podium threat in 250 Supercross, earning multiple top-five finishes and reminding the field of his race-winning potential. With renewed confidence and maturity, Thrasher enters 2026 capable of contending for wins and playing a decisive role in the championship conversation.

#61 Max Anstie — One of the most experienced and dependable veterans in the paddock, Anstie brings extensive international experience, including a World Supercross (WSX) championship this off-season. His proven versatility makes him a threat on any given weekend and a steady benchmark for the field.

#163 Pierce Brown — After a tough 2025 season that never fully got started, Brown looks to return to full race form and build on momentum from 2024. Following a vertebra fracture at the 250SX East opener in Tampa last season, Brown is calling 2026 his comeback year.

#23 Michael Mosiman — Mosiman showed flashes of his trademark speed and technical skill last season, earning solid finishes in both Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross while rebuilding momentum after injuries. With a full off-season of preparation, Mosiman enters 2026 determined to reestablish himself as a regular podium threat.

#37 Cole Davies — After making a strong impression during his rookie campaign—including a win at Seattle Supercross—the New Zealander is one of the most exciting emerging talents in the 250 class. As he enters his second full Supercross season, Davies carries growing confidence and momentum as a breakout contender in 2026.

In addition to these factory race teams, Monster Energy also welcomes back a boomerang racer to the roster. Jason Anderson returns to Monster Energy—and to the familiar yellow Suzuki that launched his career.

#21 Jason Anderson — The former 450 Supercross champion and reigning 450 World Supercross champion will line up aboard his Pipes Motorsports Group-backed Suzuki at Anaheim 1, marking his first American Supercross start of 2026. A successful off-season with the RM-Z450 produced a WSX championship, setting the stage for Anderson to arrive cool, calm, collected—and comfortable—at the season opener.

The highly anticipated 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off January 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, before zigzagging across the country. Don't miss a gate drop.

For more information about Monster Energy athletes or to request images, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Monster Energy