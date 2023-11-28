Monster Energy To Begin Next Chapter In Formula One From 2024

News provided by

Monster Energy

28 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 consecutive seasons of racing and partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, during which time we have experienced the full range of highs and lows of motorsport, Monster Energy will begin a new chapter in the sport from the start of the 2024 season. 

Continue Reading
Monster will begin a journey racing with a motor racing icon, McLaren from the start of 2024 which will see us partnering in F1 and proudly and prominently featured on both drivers’ helmets and suits.
Monster will begin a journey racing with a motor racing icon, McLaren from the start of 2024 which will see us partnering in F1 and proudly and prominently featured on both drivers’ helmets and suits.

Rodney Sacks, Chairman and Co-CEO of Monster Energy Company, said: "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, and Toto Wolff in particular, for a partnership that has spanned well over a decade and seen us celebrate some wonderful success together. We wish the team well for their upcoming championship campaigns."

Monster will begin a journey racing with a motor racing icon, McLaren from the start of 2024 which will see us partnering in F1 and proudly and prominently featured on both drivers' helmets and suits.

Rodney Sacks added: "Monster Energy is proud to start this new chapter in its F1 journey with McLaren Racing. Monster is focused on enhancing fan experiences and partnering with a world-class team and its elite drivers to share our passion with F1's global audience. We are planning some really exciting programs with Lando and Oscar and are excited to go racing together from 2024." 

Media contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy

Also from this source

Monster Energy Unveils Monster Branded Bodega at Madison Square Garden

Monster Energy Unveils Monster Branded Bodega at Madison Square Garden

Monster Energy, a global leader in energy drinks, is proud to announce the opening of the highly anticipated Monster Energy Bodega at Madison Square...
Monster Energy Gifts Biggest Prize in UFC History for Biggest Night in UFC

Monster Energy Gifts Biggest Prize in UFC History for Biggest Night in UFC

It's the biggest night in UFC — and the biggest giveaway in UFC history too. Monster Energy has unveiled the one hundred Grand Prize winners of a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.