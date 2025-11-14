Monster Energy to Host Epic Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Launch Party

Pro Gamers and UFC Athletes Battle It Out Aboard the Intrepid in NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanna see Alex Pereira get beat down by someone half his size? There is only one chance of that ever happening – and you'll have to tune into Monster Energy's Twitch channel this weekend to see it!

Monster Energy is hosting an epic Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Launch Party on Saturday, bringing together the world's greatest gamers AND fighters to play shoulder-to-shoulder as the eagerly awaited game makes its debut.

The event, held aboard the Intrepid aircraft carrier docked in New York City, will be livestreamed exclusively on Monster's Twitch channel on November 15, from 3 PM – 5 PM EST.

During the two-hour livestream, the cream of Monster Energy's gaming talent will take on the brand new Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, including TeeP, JayBroski, ElVenado98, OpTiC HECZ and HusKerrs, as well as FaZe Vegas's Simp, 04, Drazah, Abuzah and Crowder, plus Toronto KOI's CleanX, Insight, JoeDeceives, ReeaL and Flux.

And joining them for the multiplayer mayhem are SEVEN of Monster's MMA maulers, including UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, Diego Lopes, Marlon "Chito" Vera, Johnny Walker and Raul Rosas Jr. – as well as Monster's two newest rising star signings: Ronaldo Rodriguez and Youssef Zalal.

"When you have the world's greatest gamers and the world's greatest fighters in a room together, you need a big room… so we grabbed an aircraft carrier," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy Global CMO. "We love bringing different Monster worlds together, and we are psyched for this Black Ops 7 launch party."

MC'd by Jericho and Maven and DJ'd by Sounds of Reality, the launch party will also be attended by a select group of lucky east coast Monster fans chosen from those that submitted multiple codes in last year's Monster Energy x Call of Duty promotion.

Fans tuning in to the launch party will also get their hands on an exclusive Twitch drop: a Monster Energy Call of Duty Calling Card, only up for grabs during the livestream.

"I'm excited to attend Monster Energy's Launch Party and hang out with the rest of the Monster family," said Monster Energy pro gamer Tyler "TeeP" Polchow. "Whenever I get the opportunity to come to an experience like this, it reminds me why I have enjoyed our partnership over the years!"

It all goes down just two hours before – and two miles from – VeChain UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden, where another pair of Monster's most elite – Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili – prepare to meet atop the Flyweight division for a mouth-watering Battle of the Champions.

Follow Monster Energy's Twitch channel at Twitch.tv/MonsterEnergy for updates, and don't forget to grab those limited edition Monster Energy Call of Duty cans to stock up on exclusive Decals, Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints and Double XP.

For more information and to redeem codes, visit callofduty.monsterenergy.com

