A Bold, Full Flavor Grape Hit Conjured in Time for Mardi Gras Season

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is summoning a new flavor from the shadows with Juice Monster Voodoo Grape, a bold and juicy grape experience inspired by the energy, mystery and magic of New Orleans Voodoo.

Blending natural fruit juice with Monster's legendary energy blend, Voodoo Grape brings a smooth, sweet, purple punch that delivers flavor and energy in every sip. Wrapped in artwork inspired by New Orleans' iconic Voodoo culture, the can design celebrates the vibrant and mystical spirit of the Big Easy.

MONSTER ENERGY UNLEASHES JUICE MONSTER VOODOO GRAPE ON NEW ORLEANS

Residents of Louisiana's cultural hotspot will be the first in the world to taste the new flavor, with NOLA stores receiving first shipment more than a month ahead of anywhere else. Voodoo Grape launches in New Orleans today in honor of the official start of Carnival season ahead of Mardi Gras. Look out for the Voodoo Grape fleet as it winds through the city!

According to Monster Energy Global CMO Dan McHugh, Juice Monster Voodoo Grape was created for fans who crave big, adventurous tastes and grew up loving classic grape drinks, but want something with more edge and a whole lot more attitude.

"Grape is a flavor people are rediscovering, and it's making a huge comeback," he said. "Juice Monster Voodoo Grape leans into that nostalgia but elevates it with natural juice, smooth energy, and a taste that keeps you coming back. It's fun, it's flavorful, and it's unmistakably Monster."

The new flavor joins the Juice Monster family, alongside Mango Loco, Bad Apple, Viking Berry, Rio Punch, Pacific Punch and Pipeline Punch. Juice Monster Voodoo Grape will be available in convenience stores throughout New Orleans including AMPM, Kwik Trip, Maverik, RaceTrac and Wawa.

But don't worry, the rest of America get to treat themselves and their tastebuds to the full flavor, real sugar Voodoo Grape starting February 9 when it lands in coolers and on shelves across the country.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

For more information contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy