MONSTER ENERGY UNLEASHES ULTRA WILD PASSION

A refreshing passionfruit energy boost with zero sugar and full Monster attitude.

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is bringing the heat with the newest addition to its fan-favorite Monster Energy Ultra lineup: Ultra Wild Passion, a bold, vibrant and refreshingly light passionfruit flavor that delivers energy with zero sugar and all the attitude.

Ultra Wild Passion pairs the sweet and tart flavor of passionfruit with a citrus twist, creating a crisp, refreshing and super easy-drinking experience. Fully loaded with Monster's legendary energy blend, it helps you stay focused on what inspires you and lifts you up. Made for the moments when you're pushing, pursuing, building and becoming, it's the flavor pick-me-up you'll want to keep within arm's reach –– morning, afternoon, or night.

"No one chases life harder than Monster fans and Ultra Wild Passion is built for exactly that energy," said Dan McHugh, Monster Energy Global CMO. "It's bold, it's bright, it's uplifting, and it delivers the zero sugar flavor people are searching for. If you like going after what you love, this one's for you."

Zero sugar isn't slowing down; in fact, almost half of energy drink consumers now prefer low or no-sugar options and the movement continues to grow. Monster Energy Ultra remains the leader of the zero sugar segment, outselling its nearest competitors by more than $170 million and fueling huge momentum with new flavor innovation.

With tropical flavors trending across beverages and passionfruit consistently ranking among the most sought-after flavor profiles, Ultra Wild Passion arrives at the perfect time to give fans something new to crave.

Monster Energy Ultra Wild Passion is now available nationwide in 16oz cans and joining the other top selling flavors in the zero sugar Ultra line including Zero Ultra, Blue Hawaiian, Vice Guava, Sunrise and Strawberry Dreams.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

