Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Announces Matroda as the Fall 2024 Headliner for Crowdfunded College Tour

CORONA, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy Up & Up Festival, the largest and longest-running college music tour, has announced Matroda as its Fall 2024 headliner. As always, this tour has no pre-determined dates or route — the fans decide. More than 80 college student ambassador teams from across the U.S. will rally their schools through guerilla marketing and influencer campaigns to try becoming one of the stops on the Fall tour — and earn the chance to co-produce the ultimate college gig.

"I've always loved the energy and enthusiasm of college crowds, and that's why I've teamed up with the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival," says Matroda. "They will be allowing five lucky colleges to promote a proper house festival with me as a headliner — super excited for this one and cannot wait to party with you. See you soon."

The Up & Up is like the Final Four of College Music Festivals. Each campus team, using their own Instagram handles, engages in a 48-hour campaign to sell the most pre-sale tickets for the festival. The top 5 schools with the most pre-sales in 48 hours will win a stop on tour. The winning colleges then collaborate with Up & Up producers to bring the festival to a nearby venue with their own DJ openers, content team, and parties revolving around the most hype event of the semester.

Credit cards are only charged to the winning campus teams. This savvy ticketing model has led to many sold-out hard-ticket college tours in premium venues.

"Up & Up is such a unique way to not only bring more live music to college students but also to involve them in the experience of selling tickets, producing a show, and working in a team of people with a love for music," says Kailey Dodson, who is entering her senior year at Cal Poly and was part of the first-place winning campus team from the Spring 2024 Disco Lines campaign. She adds: "There's nothing else quite like Up & Up, and every college student should take this opportunity to be a part of it."

The benefits of this model are threefold: first, it ensures artists play only gigs where they are most desired; second, it provides invaluable industry experience to those hoping to pursue careers in music business and event management; and third, it guarantees an epic show for students without gouging them on ticket prices.

Since its inception in the Fall of 2016, the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival has redefined the college concert experience by breaking free from conventional programming boards and middle buyers. Through this approach, Up & Up empowers college students to curate events with top artists, imparting valuable lessons in sales and the rewards of earning an unforgettable experience.

Most recently, Cal Poly, Clemson, Miami- Ohio, UC Santa Cruz, UC Santa Barbara, San Diego State, the University of Arizona, and the University of Oregon earned themselves the opportunity to host Up & Up's Spring 2024 headliner, Disco Lines. Other previous winning campuses include University of Alabama, ASU (2x), CU Boulder (3x), Bryant, University of Dayton (3x), Lehigh, JMU, Florida State, Indiana University, LSU, Penn State (3x), Oklahoma State, Oregon St University, UC Davis (2x), University of Virginia (2x), UT Austin, Washington State University (5x), UNCW (3x), Virginia Tech (2x) and Wake Forest.

The Up & Up will offer more ways to win live events this summer and an exciting extension of collegiate programming: Club 100. This virtual event via Zoom attracts attendees from over 200 universities and features surprise performances by renowned music artists, thought-provoking industry guest speakers, valuable educational opportunities, and exciting giveaways.

The Up & Up Fall 2024 national competition kicks off on September 17th at 4 p.m. EST, and the winning festivals will be held from October through November.

College students seeking music industry experience & internship credit can apply at www.upandupfestival.com/

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the hip hop lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

ABOUT THE MONSTER ENERGY UP & UP FESTIVAL:

Monster Energy Up & Up is the largest national college festival promoter in the US, powered by a community of campus ambassador teams across the country. Up & Up's innovative guerrilla ticketing system is simple: students crowdsource demand on their campuses leading up to a 48-hour competition period; colleges with the most pre-sales earn the chance to work with our team to craft a music experience of-a-lifetime, while also gaining valuable industry experience. Past live headliners include Cash Cash (2016), Alan Walker (2017), GRYFFIN (2018), Two Friends (2018), Slushii (2019), Lost Kings (2019) Elephante (2019), Troyboi (2020), Loud Luxury (2021), San Holo (2022) Dom Dolla (2022) , Chris Lorenzo (Spring 2023) Dr. Fresch (Fall 2023) and Disco Lines (Spring 2024)

ABOUT MATRODA

Croatian-raised producer Matroda is the epitome of electronic music's fleeting existence. Welcoming house music in his own unique way, with the aptly named 'matrodasound' coined by his true fans, the studio sets no limits for this unique but incredibly celebrated artist. Taking early influences from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles while introducing classical training across the violin, drums and keyboard, the Matroda sound has proven its highly desirable accomplishment around the world over recent years.

From shows at EDC Las Vegas and Orlando to Nocturnal Wonderland, Matroda has solidified his presence, both on and off the stage. The natural born DJ and producer has dotted the map with top tier global festivals and sold out shows from Ibiza and Sydney all the way to Los Angeles and more.

His first career remix of SNBRN's 'California' with Chris Lake, proved an electric festival vibe-chaser gaining support from Diplo, Calvin Harris and Major Lazer, leading to further releases on Mad Decent, Confession and UKF. 2019 saw Matroda dropping one of the album's of the year and his biggest project to date- 'THE RED TAPE', with features from Kaleena Zanders, Dances With White Girls, taking out runner up for best album following AC Slater's Hi8 at #1. Later in the year his collaboration with Wax Motif on 'Lose Control' garnered much support as well as 'Walk In The Spot'- a true 2019 house anthem. In 2020 Matroda released 'Forget It' via Insomniac Records, hitting over 10 million streams to date. Topping the list 'Disco Tool' longside Bleu Clair went right to the #1 spot on the Beatport tech house chart, leaving lasting impressions on the industry and dancefloors alike.

Fast forward to 2021 when he attained the 25th best producer spot on Tracklist1001's renowned chart, following a string of Beatport #1's and over one million monthly listeners on Spotify. A new decade opened up and Matroda's label Terminal Underground was born, releasing the first EP from himself titled Jack The House EP. 'La Pasion' reached top 10 chart status on Beatport's Tech House Chart, in line with the release of the single 'Lifting' with 2022 welcoming 'Gotta Let You Go', both on Insomniac Records.

The Matrodasound is making a solid mark on electronic music enthusiasts around the world, proving the road is only just beginning for this young producer with a promising future ahead.

