29-Year-Old Pico from Whittier, California, Beats MMA Veteran and Previous World Champion

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in the winners' circle! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Aaron Pico on defeating Patricio Pitbull at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night. In the Prelims card fight contested in the featherweight division, the 29-year-old from Whittier, California, earned the victory by unanimous decision after a dominant three-round performance against the Brazilian MMA icon.

Monster Energy’s Aaron Pico Defeats Patricio Pitbull at UFC 327 in Miami

UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg was contested in front of a live crowd of 17,741 spectators inside Kaseya Center in Miami. Featuring a total of five bouts on the Main Card, the entire event, including Prelims, was broadcast live on the Paramount+ service.

Stepping into the Octagon in Miami, Monster Energy's Pico (14-5) was looking to make up for his most recent loss against Lerone Murphy in his promotional debut at UFC 319 in Chicago in August 2025. Previously, the California native competed as a top contender in the Bellator promotion before making his UFC debut at the Chicago event.

Pico's opponent on Saturday night was 38-year-old MMA veteran Patricio Pitbull (37-9) from Natal, Brazil. Pitbull most recently earned a decision win against Dan Ige at UFC 318 in July 2025. As a three-time Bellator Featherweight Champion and former Bellator Lightweight Champion, Pitbull is heralded as an icon of the sport and presented the toughest test in Pico's career to date.

From the opening bell, the battle between Pico and Pitbull unfolded primarily on the feet with both fighters relying on their striking to get the edge. Early on, Pico broke through with fast-paced, precise boxing, absorbed by Pitbull with notorious resilience. While Pico connected more strikes than Pitbull, he was also rocked by a heavy jab and punch to the body in Round 1, but kept charging ahead.

Over the next two rounds, Pico asserted his dominance over the veteran by landing powerful combinations that visibly bloodied Pitbull and would have outright finished most competitors. Pico also found openings for punishing body shots to showcase the full expanse of his boxing arsenal, while also drawing on his strong wrestling fundamentals to take the Brazilian to the ground. In a critical moment, Pico sent the veteran stumbling to the canvas with a crisp one-two combination in Round 2 and maintained strategic control throughout the final round.

When all was said and done, Pico outperformed Pitbull by landing double the number of strikes, a total of 100 strikes versus 49 strikes, and proved successful on six of 13 takedown attempts. With the judges scoring the bout 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28, Pico emerged as the clear winner by unanimous decision.

"I'm so happy right now. It's been a hard three-and-a-half months. The hardest training camp of my life. Obviously, a big loss like my last one in Chicago played some mental tricks on me, but I'm just really happy. I knew I was capable of what I did tonight. And I just had to stay patient and show it," said Monster Energy's Pico after earning the win at UFC 327 in Miami.

Saturday night's victory marks the first win for Pico in the UFC and moves him ahead in the 145-pound division rankings. Stay tuned for what's next for Pico!

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, Joshua Van, Reinier de Ridder, Alessandro Costa, Esteban Ribovics, Youssef Zalal, Jiri Prochazka, Manel Kape, Payton Talbott, and Mikey Musumeci.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy