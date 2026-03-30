32-Year-Old Grasso from Guadalajara, Mexico, Earns First-Round Knockout Victory, Receives $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus

SEATTLE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to her winning ways! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Alexa Grasso on defeating Maycee Barber at UFC Fight Night 271 in Seattle on Saturday night. In the co-main event fight contested in the women's flyweight division, the 32-year-old from Guadalajara, Mexico, earned the victory with a brutal knockout in round one. The violent finish also earned Grasso the UFC's $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus.

Monster Energy’s Alexa Grasso Defeats Maycee Barber at UFC Fight Night in Seattle by First-Round Knockout Victory and Receives $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus

UFC Fight Night 271: Adesanya Vs. Pyfer was contested in front of a live crowd of 17,854 spectators inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Featuring a total of six bouts on the Main Card, the spectacle was broadcast live on the Paramount+ service.

Saturday night's showdown between Grasso and Barber marked a rematch from their first fight in 2021, when Grasso claimed a decision victory. Stepping into the Octagon in Seattle, former UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Grasso (17-5-1) was looking to claim a win after most recently suffering a loss against Natalia Silva at UFC 315, May 2025.

Grasso's opponent, 27-year-old Maycee Barber (15-3) from Greeley, Colorado, came to Seattle riding a seven-fight winning streak after most recently defeating Karine Silva at UFC 323 in Dec 2025. Could Barber settle the score in her rematch against Grasso?

Energy levels were high as Grasso and Barber squared off in the Octagon. Barber started the round by pursuing her opponent aggressively, looking to land quick jabs and combinations. Meanwhile, Grasso evaded damage while finding openings for counterstrikes that dealt visible damage. Ultimately, one of those counters would decide the fight, and it came out of nowhere.

The key moments of the bout unfolded when Grasso countered an attack with a swift one-two combination, ending on a stiff left hand to the jaw that knocked Barber to the canvas. Grasso pursued with an immediate rear-naked choke, but it was already over. Referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight with Grasso as the winner by knockout at 02:42 minutes of Round 1.

"Thank you for the love to everyone who's here. I'm back. Without injuries, it's a different Alexa, and I'm so happy," said Monster Energy's Grasso in her Octagon interview at UFC Fight Night Seattle. "My striking was strong in the first round, but I was training so hard to get a finish. Because I train jiu-jitsu a lot, I wanted a finish."

The violent finish, heralded by the press as a Knockout of the Year candidate, earned Grasso the UFC's $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus. Putting her back in the winners' circle, the victory marks her first bonus payout since winning the women's UFC Flyweight Championship title in 2023.

What's next for Grasso? Asked about her next fight, Grasso requested an official UFC event in her hometown: "Please bring UFC to Guadalajara. That's my biggest dream. Please!" Stay tuned for more from Alexa Grasso, back in the win column!

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, Joshua Van, Reinier de Ridder, Alessandro Costa, Esteban Ribovics, and Youssef Zalal.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

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About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

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