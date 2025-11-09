Monster Energy's Anthony Jeanjean Takes First Place in Men's BMX Freestyle Park at the 2025 UCI Urban World Championships in Riyadh

27-Year-Old French Olympic Medalist Jeanjean Claims World Championship Title in Elite Division



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome our new World Champion! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Anthony Jeanjean on taking first place in Elite Men's BMX Freestyle Park at the 2025 UCI Urban World Championships in Riyadh. In the highly competitive final on Saturday, the 27-year-old from Béziers, France, claimed his first career World Championship title with a flawless run.

From November 5-8, the 2025 UCI Urban World Championships in Riyadh crowned the official UCI champions in BMX Flatland and BMX Freestyle Park disciplines. Launched in 2017, the Urban Cycling World Championships were contested in Saudi Arabia for the first time this weekend in a major promotional push for freestyle BMX.

The BMX Park course in Riyadh challenged riders with obstacles on a massive scale. Flanked by huge wall rides and quarter pipes, the compact course featured spine obstacles, hips, and a centerpiece jump obstacle for spectacular airs and technical tricks.

With the level of riding at the highest difficulty, Monster Energy's Jeanjean secured the win on his second and last run: Working the entire course with double down whip into quarter pipe, double barspin 720 the centerpiece, barspin flair into bank, opposite footed double tailwhip the spine, backflip triple tailwhip over the spine, 540 flair the quarter pipe, barspin 360 the spine, huge double flair the quarter pipe, alley-oop barspin transfer, flair tailwhip the quarter pipe, 360 the centerpiece, double backflip the centerpiece, and flair downside tailwhip earned Jeanjean 94.44 points and the Elite Men's BMX Freestyle Park World Championship.

"It's my first time as the World Champion! I'm so happy about that and so happy about my riding tonight. Not an easy year for me, but I'm here with the jersey and so happy to be the World Champion this year!" said Monster Energy's Jeanjean upon claiming the UCI BMX Freestyle Park World Championship.

"I crashed in my first run and tried my best in the second. It wasn't easy coming back, but I'm so happy it worked to take the World Championship," said Jeanjean.

Previously, Jeanjean earned bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished the year by claiming the overall highest ranking in the 2024 UCI BMX Park World Cup standings. This UCI World Championship title marks one of the biggest accomplishments of Jeanjean's career.

