Monster Energy's Famous Gear Campaign is Back Featuring Exclusive Merchandise from Top Athletes and Music Artists

Limited-Edition Drops Up for Grabs in this Highly Anticipated Promotion

CORONA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is thrilled to announce the return of its famous Gear campaign for 2024, offering fans an exclusive chance to own limited edition merchandise designed in collaboration with some of the world's most iconic athletes, musicians, and ambassadors. The campaign, which begins May 1, 2024, features a series of unique, collectible items that are only available while supplies last.

This year's lineup includes exclusive items from global icons such as MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo, legendary rapper Ice Cube, motocross superstar Eli Tomac, freestyle motocross athlete Axell Hodges, skateboarding pro Ishod Wair, rising motocross star Haiden Deegan, UFC fighter Valentina Schevchenko, and snowboard great Zoi Sadowski-Synnott — as well as a little piece of history from Green Day's Savior's Tour.

The exclusive Gear will drop over the space of the next four months, so keep an eye on Monster's social channels, and the socials of the nine participating talents. All items are available on a first-come, first-served basis: once an item is gone, it's gone forever, making this a can't-miss event for fans and collectors.

In addition to the exclusive Monster Ambassador drops, participants can also redeem points for evergreen Monster Energy merchandise including snowboards, surfboards, skateboards, BMX bikes, gaming chairs, coolers, backpacks, hoodies, T-shirts and snapbacks.

How to Participate:

Participants can unlock their chance to snag these exclusive items by following a simple three-step process:

Purchase any Monster Energy product. Upload a photo of your receipt to Monstergear.monsterenergy.com . Earn points with each purchase, redeemable for special gear.

The points system couldn't be more straightforward. Each can is worth one point. Any can with an M-Claw counts. Fans can spend 'em as they get 'em — or save up for the REALLY good stuff.

This campaign represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Monster Energy history and to wear gear that's as unique as the roster of world-class athletes and artists. Remember, the only way to get your hands on this merch is through the Monster Energy Gear Program – these items are not available in stores.

About Monster Energy:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

