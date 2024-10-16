French Montana Joins Monster Energy to Unveil New Zero Sugar Ultra Vice Guava

Rapper Signs on to Launch the Fresh Guava Flavor That Brings a Crisp Invigorating Taste with a Full Energy Boost

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is unveiling the newest addition to the Ultra lineup: Vice Guava, a refreshing, zero sugar energy drink that delivers a burst of flavor. But that's not all — Monster Energy is proud to announce that rapper French Montana is joining the Monster family as the newest ambassador for the Ultra brand.

With the fresh taste of perfectly ripened guava and Monster's world-famous energy blend, Ultra Vice Guava refreshes and invigorates with zero compromise.

From the first sip, this guava-infused elixir will transport drinkers to the beach club of their dreams thanks to the crisp and exotic taste of Monster Energy's latest offering.

"You already know what it is, Ultra Guava is Montana Guava. It's a lifestyle and Montana represents a certain lifestyle," says French Montana. "That's why I'm out here making it flow with Ultra Guava and joining the Monster Energy fam.

"This Guava joint is so fire, you take a sip and it's 12 o'clock, you're kicking back on a beach chair with a pink umbrella in your cup."

The Diamond recording artist stars in a commercial and a series of digital content pieces for the new flavor, giving fans an insight into his world, his music and his style.

"Monster Ultra Vice Guava brings a fresh endless summer vibe to the Ultra family," says Dan McHugh, Global CMO of Monster Energy.

"We wanted to create a product that not only delivers the full flavor and energy our fans love but also provides a refreshing, zero sugar option to fuel their passion. Ultra Vice Guava hits the mark with its blast of guava flavor and iconic Monster kick."

Monster Energy Ultra Vice Guava joins the existing Ultra line-up, offering a spectrum of flavors with zero sugar and all the energy needed to take on the day. Flavors include Zero Ultra, Fantasy Ruby Red, Sunrise, Strawberry Dreams, Peachy Keen, Violet, Paradise, Watermelon, Red, Blue, Rosá and Fiesta Mango.

Ultra Vice Guava is now available in 16 oz cans at retailers nationwide.

