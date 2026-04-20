37-Year-Old from Canada Earns Unanimous Decision Victory in Women's Flyweight Fight in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big night for MMA in Canada! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Jasmine Jasudavicius on defeating Karine Silva at the UFC Fight Night in Winnipeg, Canada, on Saturday night. In the Main Card fight contested in the Women's Flyweight division, the 37-year-old from St. Catharines, Canada, earned the victory by unanimous decision after a grueling three-round fight.

Monster Energy’s Jasmine Jasudavicius Defeats Karine Silva at UFC Fight Night 273

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott was contested in front of a live crowd of 14,051 spectators inside Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Featuring a total of five bouts on the Main Card, the entire event, including Prelims, was broadcast live on the Paramount+ service.

Stepping into the Octagon in Winnipeg, Monster Energy's Jasudavicius (15-4) was looking to earn a victory after most recently suffering a loss against Manon Fiorot at UFC Vancouver in October 2025. Previously, Jasudavicius was riding a five-fight win streak on her climb up the Women's Flyweight rankings.

Saturday night's opponent, 32-year-old Silva (19-7) from Dourados, Brazil, came to Winnipeg trying to recover from a decision loss against Maycee Barber at UFC 323 in December 2025. With both fighters eager to return to the victory column, there could only be one winner, and the Canadian crowd was in for a fierce battle.

In the opening round, both fighters approached the fight with caution, but Silva broke through with a takedown that put Jasudavicius on the defensive early on. After escaping a submission attempt via a triangle choke, Jasudavicius found her formula, launching swift counterattacks while avoiding dangerous situations.

Pressuring Silva with takedowns and chokeholds, Jasudavicius maintained her dominance on the ground, although the Brazilian remained a threat, ready to cause significant damage even on her back. As the fight progressed, the majority of Round 3 unfolded with Jasudavicius controlling Silva and raining down punches from the top position until the final bell.

When the judges went to their score cards, Jasudavicius emerged as the winner by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) after a three-round match decided by consistency and versatile grappling.

"She was good at locking stuff up on the bottom, and I wasn't able to progress like I would have liked to. We continue moving forward and get better from this. And we continue climbing up the rankings," said Monster Energy's Jasudavicius in her post-fight interview with Paramount+.

Back in the winner's circle and solidified in the UFC Women's Flyweight top ten, what's next for Jasudavicius? Asked about her next fight, the Canadian said: "Anyone who's ranked above me! I would love to get any of that on my way up to the top." Watch closely and follow #StayVicius to keep in the loop!

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, Joshua Van, Reinier de Ridder, Alessandro Costa, Esteban Ribovics, Youssef Zalal, Jiri Prochazka, Manel Kape, Payton Talbott, and Mikey Musumeci.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

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About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

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