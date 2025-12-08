Monster Energy's Rayssa Leal Takes First Place in Women's Street Skateboarding at 2025 SLS Super Crown World Championships

17-Year-Old Leal from Brazil Makes History by Winning Title for Fourth Consecutive Time

16-Year-Old Liz Akama from Japan Earns 2 nd Place in Official Skateboarding World Championships

31-Year-Old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, Claims 3rd Place in Men's Division

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic weekend for skateboarding! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Rayssa Leal on taking first place in Women's Skateboard Street at the SLS Super Crown World Championship in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday. In the iconic competition presented by Street League Skateboarding (SLS), 17-year-old Leal from Imperatriz, Brazil, wrote history by claiming the world championship title for the fourth consecutive time.

Also rising to the podium, 16-year-old Liz Akama from Miyagi, Japan, took second place in an elite field of the world's top skateboarders. In the Men's Skateboard Street competition, 31-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, claimed third place.

From December 6–7, the SLS Super Crown World Championship in São Paulo, Brazil, decided the official world champions of street skateboarding. The competition was reserved for top-ranked riders qualified on the strength of their performance in competitions across the globe during the 2025 SLS World Tour. This year, the series featured stadium-sized contests in Miami (Florida) and Paris (France), supplemented by SLS Spot Takeover events in Santa Monica (California), Brasília (Brazil), Cleveland (Ohio), and Las Vegas (Nevada).

In the Women's Skateboard Street final on the California Skateparks-designed course inside Ginasio do Ibirapuera sports arena, Leal competed as a three-time SLS Super Crown champion and podium favorite after winning SLS contests in Miami and Brasília.

Starting strong in the Run section, Leal put together a perfect line featuring frontside bluntslide the big rail, 360 kickflip the Euro Gap, backside tailslide the ledge, heelflip frontside boardslide the flat rail, backside Smith grind the big rail, and frontside noseblunt slide the bump to rail for 8.3 points on her first attempt.

In the Single Trick section, Leal kept building her winning score by putting down a backside tailslide the big rail for 7.5 points. Cheered on by the hometown crowd, she upped the ante by landing a kickflip backside lipslide the big rail for 8.7 points. Sealing her victory, she finessed a gap to backside lipslide the bump to rail for 8.1 points on the fourth attempt.

With a total score of 32.6 points, Leal claimed the title of SLS Super Crown World Champion. The Brazilian skateboard icon made history as the first skateboarder to claim four consecutive titles in SLS Super Crown events.

"I'm really happy to be here again in São Paulo, to be with my family. This means a lot for me. I don't even have words for this!" said Monster Energy's Leal upon winning the 2025 SLS Super Crown title.

Leal's closest competition came from Monster Energy teammate and Japanese team rider Akama. In the Run section, Akama faced difficulty stringing together a perfect line but still landed frontside boardslide the flat rail, frontside Smith grind transfer the hip to bank ledge, frontside big spin the Euro Gap, gap to backside 5-0 the Hubba ledge for a score of 4.2 points.

Akama redeemed her score by landing technical standouts in the Single Trick section. On her second attempt, she landed a Barley grind (frontside 180 switch Smith grind) revert on the big rail for 8.0 points. Next, Akama posted a hurricane grind the big rail for 8.1 points. As her final trick, she landed a backside lipslide the big rail for 6.1 points. When all was said and done, Akama claimed second place at the 2025 SLS Super Crown with a total score of 26.4 points.

The podium spots continued in the Men's Skateboard Street final, where Huston dropped in as a seven-time SLS Super Crown World Champion and top qualifier. Starting off with massive momentum, Huston posted a Nine Club score in the Run section by landing Half Cab crooked the big rail, nollie heelflip the bump, frontside nosegrind the bank ledge over the hip, kickflip backside lipslide the flat rail, switch crooked grind the Hubba ledge, kickflip backside disaster the quarter pipe, nollie backside kickflip the Euro Gap, nollie heelflip backside lipslide the big rail, and frontside noseblunt slide the bump to rail for 9.2 points.

When the action moved into the Single Trick segment, Huston posted another Nine Club score with a switch heelflip crooked the Hubba on his second attempt for 9.2 points. On the fourth attempt, he landed an ultra-technical frontside nollie heelflip noseblunt slide the big rail for 9.1 points. After missing his fifth and final attempt, Huston claimed third place in the 2025 SLS Super Crown World Championships with a total score of 27.5 points.

Also competing in the SLS Super Crown final, 24-year-old Giovanni Vianna from Santo André, Brazil, started on a strong note in the Run section by landing backside bluntslide the long rail, nollie frontside noseslide the bump ledge, frontside Half Cab backside 5-0 the small Hubba, fakie frontside tailslide the big Hubba, backside Smith grind the bank ledge over the hip, and Caballerial frontside boardslide fakie the big rail for 7.5 points on his first attempt.

In the Single Trick section, Vianna put down a perfect Caballerial frontside noseslide fakie the big rail for 8.8 points. But after missing the remainder of his attempts, Vianna had to settle for sixth place with a total score of 16.3 points.

Started by pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek in 2010 with Monster Energy as a foundational sponsor, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) is the world's leading competition series for authentic street skateboarding and the official world championship format of the sport.

