MONSTER ENERGY’S “LIVE & UNLEASHED WITH THE DINGO” TO PAY TRIBUTE TO BMX LEGEND DAVE MIRRA IN EPIC TWITCH STREAM

The stream will be anchored by snowboard supremo and Monster Unleashed podcast host Luke "the Dingo" Trembath. Fans can tune into http://www.twitch.tv/MonsterEnergy for more information and to watch the action unfold live.

"We're extremely honored to pay tribute to the brilliant Dave Mirra in this week's 'Live & Unleashed with the Dingo' episode," said Monster Energy's CMO Dan McHugh. "Mirra was a BMX legend whose legacy continues to inspire up and coming athletes around the world."

Leaning into Mirra's BMX History, BMX professionals Buckworth, Peraza, Malott and Wallace will put their skills to the test against Apex Legends champ "Rogue" during this wild 2 hour livestream.

Who will come out on top? Can the boys pull off those impressive tricks using only their thumbs? Or will the first-person shooter pro shoot them down? Whatever the outcome, fans won't want to miss this legendary livestream, so grab your favorite can of Monster and get ready to watch live!

Hosted on July 12thth from 2 PM – 4 PM PST on Twitch via http://www.twitch.tv/MonsterEnergy . For more information about Monster Energy, visit www.monsterenergy.com and follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

