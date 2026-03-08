21-Year-Old Rosas Jr. from Clovis, New Mexico, Earns Unanimous Decision Victory in Main Card Fight

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to winning! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Raul Rosas Jr. on defeating Rob Font at UFC 326 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. In the main card fight contested in the Bantamweight division, the 21-year-old from Clovis, New Mexico, earned a unanimous decision victory on the strength of superior grappling and ground control after three rounds.

Monster Energy’s Raul Rosas Jr. Defeats Rob Font at UFC 326 in Las Vegas

UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 was contested in front of a live crowd of 19,480 spectators inside the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Featuring a total of five bouts on the Main Card, the spectacle was broadcast live on the Paramount+ platform.

Monster Energy's Rosas (12-1) stepped into the Octagon on Saturday night looking to set the record straight. Initially, he was scheduled to face Font at UFC Fight Night 259 in September 2025, but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Before the break, Rosas maintained a four-fight win streak after beating Vince Morales at UFC on ESPN 64 in March 2025. Time to continue the wins!

Saturday night's opponent, 38-year-old Font (22-10) from Massachusetts, came to Las Vegas trying to recover from a loss against David Martinez at Noche UFC in September 2025. Could the 14-year MMA veteran shut down rising star Rosas?

The first round started with both fighters colliding in the middle of the Octagon, exchanging jabs and combos. Font kept his distance, changing stances while looking to land powerful punches and evade takedowns. But ultimately, Rosas took the veteran to the canvas and began controlling the fight with his strong wrestling.

Round 2 saw Rosas connect a damaging left hand before reversing Font's takedown into control from top position. The remainder of the round unfolded with both fighters relying on their grappling skills. Although Font mounted several counterattacks, including a vicious kimura, Rosas dominated these exchanges and built a steady lead on the scorecards.

As the final round opened, Font came out swinging for a knockout, but Rosas maintained his guard and soon took the fight to the canvas, where he maintained control over his opponent until the final bell. Overall, Rosas secured a total of 16 takedowns during the fight and earned the victory by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27) at the end of Round 3.

"I was planning to get the knockout, but I saw it was too easy to get the takedown. I'm not satisfied. I wanted the finish. He did a hell of a job surviving!" said Monster Energy's Rosas after his win at UFC 326 in Las Vegas.

Nicknamed "El Niño Problema" (The Problem Child), Rosas holds records as the youngest fighter to sign a UFC contract at age 17 and the youngest to win a professional UFC fight at age 18. Now he wants to become the promotion's youngest champion.

"I'm going to have a number next to my name. Anybody in the top 10, I'm going for the belt!" said Rosas in his Octagon interview on Saturday night. Watch closely because The Problem Child is officially back!

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Patricio Pitbull, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Patchy Mix, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, Joshua Van, and Reinier de Ridder.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy