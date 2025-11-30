Monster Energy's Troy Podmilsak Earns Victory in Men's Freeski Big Air at FIS World Cup in Secret Garden, China

21-Year-Old Podmilsak Claims Win in 2025/26 FIS Freeski Big Air Season Opener

Teammate Luca Harrington Takes 3rd Place

SECRET GARDEN, China, Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting the season with a win! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Troy Podmilsak on capturing first place in Men's Freeski Big Air at the FIS World Cup in Secret Garden, China, this weekend. In Saturday's final, the 21-year-old from Park City, Utah, took the victory in the first Big Air event of the 2025/26 FIS Freeski Park & Pipe World Cup season.

Podmilsak was joined on the podium by 21-year-old Luca Harrington from Wānaka, New Zealand, in third place.

Monster Energy’s Troy Podmilsak Earns Victory In Men’s Freeski Big Air at the FIS World Cup in Secret Garden, China

From November 28-29, the FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup at Secret Garden resort in China featured over 110 professional skiers from across the globe. The kickoff event of the 2025/26 FIS Freeski Big Air World Cup Season attracted X Games winners, Olympic gold medalists, and Crystal Globe champions. The Secret Garden venue in China has emerged as a staple on the circuit since hosting the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

In Saturday's Men's Freeski Big Air final, Monster Energy's Podmilsak dropped in as a former Big Air world champion and X Games gold medalist in the discipline. But his last podium at a FIS World Cup dated back to 2022, when he took third place in Switzerland. And he had yet to earn a win. Time to settle the score!

Podmilsak came into the final with unstoppable energy. On his first run, he landed a perfect switch right triple 1980 safety for 90.25 points to take second place on the leaderboard. Raising the bar on his next attempt, Podmilsak dropped a highly technical right triple 2160 mute grab for 95.25 points and a dominant victory with a total score of 185.50 points.

This marks the first FIS World Cup win for Podmilsak and starts his 2025/26 season at the top of the leaderboard. It also gives him an edge as one of seven American skiers competing for a spot on the U.S. men's Olympic Freeski team ahead of the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

"It's kind of crazy thinking about it, my journey. I felt like I started off hot, and then last year was a pretty tough season for me, no podiums," said Monster Energy's Podmilsak upon taking the win at Secret Garden, adding: "It feels nice to come out on top, in the first World Cup [of the season]."

Also claiming a podium spot at Secret Garden, 21-year-old Harrington dropped in as the reigning Crystal Globe world champion in the Big Air discipline. In his first run, Harrington stoked the crowd with his signature switch right triple 1800 esco grab for 91.75 points. On his second attempt, he followed up by landing a massive right triple 1980 safety grab for 84.25 points and a total score of 176.00 points for third place.

Make sure to tune in when the FIS Freeski World Cup season continues on December 4 in Beijing, China. Pay close attention, as this season locks in the qualified riders for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

