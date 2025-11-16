37-Year-Old MMA Athlete from Kyrgyzstan Retains UFC Title with Unanimous Decision Victory

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Still the champion! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Valentina Shevchenko on defeating Weili Zhang to defend the UFC Women's Flyweight World Championship title at UFC 322 in New York City on Saturday night. In the Co-Main Event fight, the 37-year-old from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, went the distance to earn a unanimous decision victory after five intense rounds.

Monster Energy’s Valentina Shevchenko Defeats Monster Teammate Weili Zhang to Defend UFC Women's Flyweight World Championship at UFC 322 (PRNewsfoto/Monster Energy)

UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev was contested in front of a live crowd of 20,664 spectators inside sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City. Featuring two UFC World Championship fights and a total of five bouts on the Main Card, the spectacle was broadcast live on ESPN pay-per-view.

Monster Energy's Shevchenko (26-4) came to New York City as the reigning UFC Women's Flyweight Champion. The MMA icon from Kyrgyzstan most recently defended the title at UFC 315 in Montreal against Manon Fiorot.

Saturday night's opponent, 36-year-old Zhang (26-4) from Handan, China, came to New York City as the former UFC Strawweight champion. She most recently defeated Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in February. Zhang vacated her 115-pound title to challenge Shevchenko and was riding a five-fight win streak since beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275 in June 2022.

The title fight between Shevchenko and Zhang unfolded as one of the most anticipated bouts in UFC women's fighting history. From the start, Shevchenko showed her strategy and fighting intelligence by focusing on her superior grappling skills.

In the first round, Shevchenko took Zhang to the canvas, scoring the 60th takedown of her career in the process. Zhang fired back with dangerous strikes, but Shevchenko responded with body kicks and counter strikes, followed by superior grappling. The reigning champion also finished every round in control, dominating her opponent from the top position.

When all was said and done, the judges named Shevchenko the winner of all rounds by unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 50–45) to defend her 125-pound flyweight world championship. Over the course of five brutal rounds, Shevchenko outlanded Zhang in total strikes 137-80 and converted five of six takedown attempts to assert her dominance.

"I was prepared for the hardest challenge. I knew I couldn't exchange with Weili. She has super punching power. That's why I was working very hard and smart to use distance and wrestling," said Monster Energy's Shevchenko upon retaining her UFC Women's Flyweight World Championship title at UFC 322.

The victory marks Shevchenko's 11th win in a UFC title fight and her second successful title defense of the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship belt. She holds the top spot in UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings and now ties Amanda Nunes for the most wins in UFC title-fight history at 11 victories. Shevchenko earned the UFC Women's Flyweight belt at UFC 306 in September 2024 by defeating Alexa Grasso and had previously held the title from 2018 to 2023.

Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Giga Chikadze, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Patricio Pitbull, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Patchy Mix, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and Kayla Harrison.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy