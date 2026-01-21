Monster Launches Free Resume Builder and Resume Templates to Help Job Seekers Navigate Modern Hiring

New tool helps candidates create ATS-ready resumes that align with today's hiring standards

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster, a trusted ally for job seekers for decades, today launched a free resume builder and resume templates designed to help candidates keep pace with modern hiring expectations. As applicant tracking systems (ATS), new formatting norms, and faster application cycles reshape how hiring works, job seekers are under growing pressure to build resumes and use resume templates that are both human-readable and software-friendly.In response, Monster is expanding its offerings beyond job search and career advice to more directly support resume creation.

"Resumes are no longer static documents. They're evolving alongside how hiring actually works," said Vicki Salemi, Career Expert at Monster. "As screening becomes more automated and expectations continue to shift, job seekers are trying to balance speed, customization, and credibility. Tools that make it easier to build a clear, modern resume can help candidates compete with more confidence."

A Free Resume Builder Designed for Today's Hiring Landscape

Monster's new resume builder is a free, comprehensive platform designed to bring premium-level resume tools to job seekers at every stage of their career.

Features include:

Resume Builder : A streamlined, user-friendly editing experience designed for quick customization.

50+ Resume Templates and 1,200+ Designs: Professional, modern layouts built to pass ATS screenings and highlight relevant skills.

Unlimited Edits & Downloads: Create, update, and download resumes in PDF, Word, or TXT formats.

Ready-to-Use Resume Content: Expertly written, keyword-optimized examples by industry to help job seekers confidently present their experience.

By reducing friction in the resume-building process, Monster aims to help candidates move faster and spend less time managing tools and more time focusing on their job search.

For more information please contact Kate Keane at [email protected].

About Monster

Monster® is a leading job search and online recruiting platform that helps people not just find jobs, but discover where they belong. For more than 30 years, Monster has been a trusted worldwide leader in connecting people and possibilities, empowering individuals to pursue opportunities while helping employers hire faster and with greater confidence. In addition to job search and career resources, Monster® also offers a free resume builder and resume templates, making it a single destination to find a job and build a professional resume. Recognized on G2 as a category leader and featured by CNN, USA Today, CNBC, Inc., and Forbes, Monster continues to open new doors for people and businesses everywhere. Follow Monster on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, and Pinterest. Learn more at https://www.monster.com/.

SOURCE Monster