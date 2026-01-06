Monster's 2026 WorkWatch Report: Workers Brace for Uncertainty, Prioritize Stability Over Career Moves

Only 43% are planning to job search in 2026, down sharply from 93% last year; 40% see the job market worsening

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Monster's 2026 WorkWatch Report , based on a national survey of 1,504 U.S. workers, employees are entering 2026 having largely accepted uncertainty as a constant. Rather than accelerating career moves, many workers are prioritizing stability and income protection, quietly adapting through side hustles, upskilling, and more selective job searching.

As companies navigate ongoing economic uncertainty, rising labor costs, stricter return-to-office mandates, and the rapid spread of AI, workers are reassessing their stability, priorities, and long-term career plans. Many report feeling cautious about the job market, stretched by inflation, and unsure how emerging technologies will reshape their roles, signaling a shift from short-term optimism to longer-term planning.

"Last year, workers believed movement was the answer," said Vicki Salemi, Monster Career Expert. "In 2025, people were willing to test the market, walk away from bad experiences, and bet on change. What we're seeing now is different. In 2026, workers aren't driven by optimism about what's next, but by realism about what's sustainable. They're still ambitious, but they're managing risk more carefully, protecting income, and planning for a future where uncertainty isn't temporary."

The 2026 WorkWatch Report explores worker sentiment across five core areas: economic outlook and job security; salary expectations, inflation, and financial stress; the decline of remote work and the push back to office; side hustles and upskilling trends; and AI at work.

A deeper breakdown of how worker behavior has evolved from 2025 to 2026, including a side-by-side comparison of job-seeker mindsets, is available in the full analysis on the Monster blog at https://www.monster.com/career-advice/job-search/news-and-insights/2026-workwatch-report.

Key Findings

Economic Outlook & Job Security

43% are planning to job search in 2026, compared to 93% who reported the same thing in 2025

who reported the same thing in 2025 A separate October 2025 Monster study found 75% of employees plan to stay put in their current job through 2027

found 75% of employees plan to stay put in their current job through 2027 52% of workers expect nationwide layoffs to increase in 2026.

40% expect the job market to worsen, while another 40% expect no improvement.

13% say layoffs at their own company are "extremely likely," and 34% say they are "somewhat likely."

Financial Pressure & Inflation

58% say their biggest concern for 2026 is that their salary won't keep up with inflation.

57% report their pay has already fallen behind rising costs.

In 2025, 38% sought or accepted a higher-paying job, and 16% took on a second job to cope with expenses.

Return-to-Office Tension

50% of workers are required to be onsite five days a week, making it the most common mandate.

31% say they would not apply to any job requiring full-time in-office attendance.

36% know someone required to return to the office in 2025, and 14% were required themselves.

Side Hustles & Upskilling

32% of workers already have a side hustle; another 30% plan to start one in 2026.

35% completed professional training or certification in 2025.

64% say they are likely to pursue upskilling or training in 2026.

AI Concerns & Adoption

While nearly half the workforce (42%) does not use AI at all, many are experimenting with it for administrative, creative, and technical tasks.

49% are concerned AI could threaten their job or industry.

40% expect moderate job reductions in their industry by the end of 2026.

The 2026 WorkWatch Report shows a workforce navigating uncertainty with resilience, recalibrating expectations around pay, flexibility, and long-term stability. Even as economic pressures, shifting workplace norms, and advancing technology reshape the landscape, workers are proactively adapting by upskilling, taking on supplemental income, and redefining what a sustainable career looks like.

Methodology: This survey was administered via Pollfish on December 15, 2025 and gathered responses from 1,504 U.S. employed adults across diverse industries, education levels, and age groups. Respondents completed a series of multiple-choice and scale-based questions examining their job security concerns, compensation expectations, work arrangements, and views on AI heading into 2026. The dataset includes a representative distribution of white-, blue-, and grey-collar professionals.

